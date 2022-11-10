The Great American Dog Show Coming to the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in January

Tickets start at $25, providing a great family activity following the holidays

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dog lovers from all over Chicagoland can enjoy the thrill of world-class canine competition at the upcoming Great American Dog Show held on January 6-8, 2023, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

More than 200 dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club will be competing for top prizes at the events, held for the first time in Chicago since 2015. With four participating kennel clubs, spectators can watch some of the world's premier show dogs compete for top prizes. Additionally, attendees can follow local top performers ahead of the Chicago Dog Show slated for August 25-27, 2023, at Chicago's McCormick Place.

Along with the competition, which will take place across 12 large, indoor, carpeted rings, the event will feature multiple rings to showcase agility, scent work, trick dogs, and more.

The three-day experience will include multiple vendors, sponsors and exhibitors providing area dog-lovers with insights into the best new products and services to support the health, grooming, training and wellbeing of their own furry friends. One day general admission tickets start at $25, with discounts for seniors and children. Additionally, VIP tickets offer access to an exclusive lounge area, complimentary food and drink, free coat check, and other exciting benefits.

"The International Kennel Club of Chicago is thrilled to be bringing Dog Shows back in a big way to the Windy City in 2023, said Scott Pfeil, Principal and IKC President. "Dogs have always been integral to the fabric of our city, and we encourage Chicagoland dog lovers and their families to join us in January to witness these great canine performers in action and learn more about what it takes to be a great dog owner."

Adult ticket purchases will also be eligible for a $4 discount by voting for one of IKC's three charity partners: AKC Canine Health Foundation , American Heart Association, or United Way of Metro Chicago . IKC Chicago will then donate $2 to that charity.



1-Day General Admission 1-Day VIP Adults $25 ($21 w/ charity choice) $50 ($46 w/ charity choice) Seniors (65-and-over) $20 $50 Children (12-and-under) $15 $35

Those attending out of town can fly in and out of O'Hare International Airport, conveniently 15 minutes away from the convention center. Additionally, there are over 12 pet friendly hotels in town, and more than 200 restaurants within five miles of the event.

For information about how to purchase tickets, go here, and for more information about the event, including vendor information, visit - greatamericandogshow.com.

About The International Kennel Club of Chicago (IKC)

The IKC was originally established in 1900 as the Chicago Kennel Club. For years, IKC hosted the iconic, all breed International Kennel Club of Chicago Dog Show, the premier dog show in the Midwest and one of America's most prestigious events. A venerated Chicago tradition for decades, the show welcomed 60,000 guests and became an annual destination for thousands of families from across Chicagoland. Now under the new ownership of D. Scott Pfeil and Erika Wyatt, the Chicago Dog Shows return in 2023, bigger and better than ever.

Media Contact:

Scott Hammond

[email protected]

815-302-4592

SOURCE International Kennel Club of Chicago