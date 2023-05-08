The Great American Dog Show Takes Over the Windy City at The McCormick Place Convention Center (Lakeside Center) August 25-27

Tickets start at $35, providing great entertainment for the whole family

CHICAGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Families and dog lovers from all over Chicagoland can enjoy great family-friendly entertainment (at an accessible value) and the thrill of world-class canine competition at the upcoming Great American Dog Show. The Show will be held August 25-27, at The McCormick Place Convention Center.

Spectators can watch premier show dogs and competitors from the 200 American Kennel Club (AKC) recognized breeds compete for top prizes throughout the weekend.

"The International Kennel Club of Chicago is thrilled to be bringing Dog Shows back in a big way to the Windy City in 2023," said Scott Pfeil, Principal and IKC President. "Dogs have always been integral to the fabric of our city, and we encourage Chicagoland dog lovers and their families to join us in August to witness these great canine performers in action and learn more about what it takes to be a great dog owner."

Along with the competition, which will take place across 12 large, indoor, carpeted rings, the event will feature multiple rings to showcase agility, scent work, trick dog, and more. A highlight of the shows will be a AKC Meet the Breeds event showcasing the 100 recognized breeds. The three-day experience will include multiple vendors, sponsors and exhibitors providing area dog-lovers with insights into the best new products and services to support the health, grooming, training, and wellbeing of their favorite furry friends. Other highlights and activities over the weekend include:

offering educational programming throughout the weekend to learn about the latest information to care for, feed, train and understand your pet Best of Competitions throughout the weekend including a high-profile Saturday evening program held at the famed Aire Crown Theater featuring Best of Group, Best in Show and The Chicago Cup Challenge

One day general admission tickets start at $35, with discounts for seniors and children. Additionally, VIP tickets offer access to an exclusive lounge area, complimentary food and drink, free coat check, and other exciting benefits.

The Great American Dog Show has partnered with three charitable organizations: AKC Canine Health Foundation, American Heart Association, and United Way of Metro Chicago. IKC Chicago will donate a portion of the proceeds from the weekend to each of these wonderful organizations.

1-Day ticket pricing is as follows:

$35 General Admission

$30 for Seniors (65 and older) and Active Military

$25 for Children (12 and under)

$100 for VIP tickets

For information about how to purchase tickets, go here, and for more information about the event, including vendor information, visit - greatamericandogshow.com .

About The International Kennel Club of Chicago (IKC)

The IKC was originally established in 1900 as the Chicago Kennel Club. For years, IKC hosted the iconic, all breed International Kennel Club of Chicago Dog Show, the premier dog show in the Midwest and one of America's most prestigious events. A venerated Chicago tradition for decades, the show has welcomed millions of guests and became an annual destination for families from across Chicagoland. Now under the new ownership of D. Scott Pfeil and Erika Wyatt, the Chicago Dog Shows return in 2023, bigger and better than ever.

About The Great American Dog Show (GADS)

Reimagined in 2023 as the premier family event celebrating our most beloved furry friends. Great American Dog Show (GADS) is THE place to learn, experience, and have fun with family and friends in a lively dog-loving environment. Guests can see great competition, the best of the best in the industry including the latest trends in dog care, health, and wellness. GADS runs twice a year: Winter at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illinois and Summer at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

