The Great American Elderverse™ Comes to Texas

Mynd Immersive in partnership with the CTA Foundation, AT&T, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, and Select Rehabilitation bring immersive therapeutics to lower income seniors

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major collaboration aimed at redefining the future of aging in Texas, Mynd Immersive, Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Foundation, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, AT&T, and Select Rehabilitation announced today a statewide expansion of the Great American Elderverse™. The initiative delivers clinically informed, Virtual Reality (VR) experiences to senior living and skilled nursing communities across Texas, aimed at reducing loneliness, anxiety, stress, and cognitive decline while restoring joy, movement, and connection for aging adults.

"Lyda Hill represents the gold standard in science-driven philanthropy," said Chris Brickler, CEO and co-founder of Mynd Immersive. "We're honored to work alongside her to bring dignity, engagement, and digital care access to our exploding population of aging adults. With our new global HQ at 3000 Pegasus Park, the future of aging is taking shape in Texas — grounded in science, compassion, and access."

The first recipient in Texas is Umphress Terrace in Dallas

"Our residents are thrilled to travel the world, revisit childhood memories, and improve their mental and physical health — all from the safety of their chair," said Angie McWhirter, Program Director at Umphress Terrace. "This is more than technology — it's hope, healing, and connection."

A landmark study by Stanford University found that over 80% of older adults using Mynd Immersive reported improved mood, and more than 90% said the platform strengthened relationships with caregivers. A separate CMS-funded data set across 34 senior communities in Indiana showed that 91% of seniors experienced a reduction in social isolation.

"We believe that connecting changes everything, and by enabling immersive therapeutics with our secure, reliable 5G, we're helping older adults experience and engage with technology in a safe and comforting manner," said Joe Drygas, President of AT&T Healthcare. "This collaboration is about more than just technology. It's about using technology to foster deeper human connections for those who need it most."

The Great American Elderverse™ was first launched to great success in 60 low-income senior communities around NY/NJ/CT tri-state area in 2024. The program equips senior care communities with lightweight VR headsets, AI-assisted care tools, tablets, and a growing library of therapeutic content designed specifically for older adults. Experiences range from immersive travel—like cruising down Route 66—to live cultural events, reminiscence therapy, cognitive stimulation, guided mindfulness, and interactive applications supporting physical, occupational, and speech therapy in partnership with Select Rehabilitation.

Call to Action

Senior living and skilled nursing communities in Texas and Colorado are now invited to apply for participation in the Elderverse at: www.myndimmersive.com/elderverse

About Mynd Immersive™

At the intersection of spatial computing, AI, and connected healthcare, Mynd Immersive is ushering in a new generation of evidence-based therapeutics that positively impact physical, cognitive, emotional, and social well-being. Through strategic partnerships with Select Rehabilitation, AT&T and a growing portfolio of content partners, Mynd is committed to delivering innovative, clinically validated treatments at scale. The company has partnered with Stanford University, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to build one of the largest datasets of clinical efficacy in the world.

About Umphress Terrace

Umphress Terrace is a nonprofit senior living community in Dallas and part of the CC Young family of communities, providing affordable housing and supportive services for older adults. With deep roots in HUD-supported housing, the community has a long-standing commitment to accessibility, dignity, and whole-person wellness for seniors of diverse economic backgrounds.

About Lyda Hill Philanthropies

The organization encompasses the charitable giving for founder Lyda Hill and includes her foundation and personal philanthropy. Our organization is committed to funding transformational advances in science and nature, empowering nonprofit organizations and improving the Texas and Colorado communities. Because Miss Hill has a fervent belief that "science is the answer" to many of life's most challenging issues, she has chosen to donate the entirety of her estate to philanthropy and scientific research. For more details visit lydahillphilanthropies.org .

About Consumer Technology Association Foundation

Launched in 2012, the CTA Foundation is a public, national foundation dedicated to connecting people with disabilities and older adults to technologies that enhance their lives. To date, it has provided over $7.8 million in support to non-profit organizations across the United States, improving the quality of life for these communities. Learn more at www.CTAFoundation.tech.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About Select Rehabilitation

Founded in 1998, Select Rehabilitation is one of the largest nationwide providers of contract therapy services. Select Rehabilitation provides comprehensive rehabilitation in Senior Living Communities, CCRCs, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Health, Schools and Outpatient settings. Select is a proud sponsor of the American Health Care Association, LeadingAge, Argentum, The Great American Elderverse™, and many state associations.

