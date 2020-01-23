'The Great American Experience,' a Perfect Pairing With the Great American Wine Company and the National Park Foundation

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted in tradition and the pioneering spirit, The Great American Wine Company (TGAWC) has begun a partnership with the National Park Foundation - the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service. $3.00 from each case sold will be donated to the National Park Foundation to support its mission to preserve and enrich America's national treasures. The National Park System tells the story of our country's history, diversity, and collective heritage. "The Great American Wine Company and the National Park Foundation's shared commitment to preserving America's national parks makes this collaboration a perfect pairing," said Stefanie Mathew, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at the National Park Foundation.

Featured Wines (Pictured left to Right) - Red Blend, Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Grigio

At this time, The Great American Wine Company has also announced the release of the highly anticipated Helix™ wine closure within the full line of varietals. The collection offers seven varietals: Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Red Blend, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, Rosé and Pinot Grigio all lined priced at $12.99/bottle at participating retailers nationally. The revolutionary Helix™ wine bottle and closure system, developed by Amorim and Owens-Illinois, is leading the way in more ways than one. Using 100 percent California grown grapes, TGAWC's new-world winemaking techniques are backed by the TRUE Zero Waste Certified Program within their winery and bottled with 100 percent natural cork, setting a new standard in sustainability and eco-friendly production within the wine industry.

"We are honored to work with the National Park Foundation who aligns in values with connecting people to authentic American experiences, demonstrating a true pioneering spirit and honoring America's history, traditions, and stories," said Steven Billey, General Sales Manager of TGAWC.

To discover more about The Great American Wine Company brand and program, please visit us at www.tgawc.com.

