The Great American Road Trip is Back!

Overwhelmingly, 65% said that a rental car was the mode of transportation that made them feel the safest. While 45% of participants noted they would be flying somewhere first to start their road trip, nearly 29% of those surveyed said they prefer rental cars over taking their personal vehicle to avoid putting extra miles on their car. Others liked the idea of parking the minivan and renting a shiny convertible for the week.

"Our data shows summer road trips are shaping up to be more popular than ever before in 2021 and just in time for National Road Trip day, which kicks off the summer road trip season," said Laura Smith, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience at Hertz. "People are ready to get out and make new memories, and we're here to help them travel confidently with a safe, fast and easy rental experience."

Hit the Road Jack (in June!)

Fifty-two percent of respondents plan to resume travel as early as June. That being said, respondents made it clear that a city/state's COVID-19 restrictions remain a factor in the decision to travel there and face masks will be the top must-have item to pack this year.

In Search of Southern Hospitality

While international travel will open up for travelers, a recent TripAdvisor study shows 74% of Americans that plan to travel this summer will stay within the U.S. Among the 81% of people surveyed who said they were taking a trip this summer, 42% are planning to travel to the South or Southeast, with the West coming in second at 32% followed by the Northeast at 24%. National parks or local attractions and beaches nearly tied in a following question.

The Evolution of Entertainment

Over half of road trippers surveyed played I Spy, counted license plates or got semi-trucks to honk as their top entertainment choice for road trips as a kid. Now, instead of playing games, they are cranking up the tunes with 70% of respondents saying they listen to music via the radio or a streaming app as their top entertainment option.

Family First

Seventy-one percent of respondents said road trips would not be complete without their spouse or significant other as their ideal companion. Nearly half of survey participants noted their summer road trip plans would take them to visit family, with an additional 35% saying they cannot wait to reconnect with friends when they're ready to travel again, and Hertz is making that possible.

Maximize Every Summer Road

Hertz is helping make the great American summer road trip possible this year with thousands of airport and convenient neighborhood locations across the country. In order to get the most out of your road trip this summer, the company is sharing its top tips for renting a car, including:

Rent from a Reputable Company : When choosing a rental car company, it's best to rent from a reputable company you trust. Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and is one of the most recognized brands in the world. Hertz also has earned the No. 1 ranking for Customer Satisifaction in the J.D. Power North America Rental Car Customer Satisfaction Study for the past two consecutive years.

: When choosing a rental car company, it's best to rent from a reputable company you trust. Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and is one of the most recognized brands in the world. Hertz also has earned the No. 1 ranking for Customer Satisifaction in the J.D. Power North America Rental Car Customer Satisfaction Study for the past two consecutive years. Plan Your Trip Ahead of Time : Reserve your rental car when making other travel arrangements like air and hotel. Rates are often more expensive the closer you get to time of renting so book early. Pre-paying for a car rental can also provide a savings of up to 20% at Hertz.

: Reserve your rental car when making other travel arrangements like air and hotel. Rates are often more expensive the closer you get to time of renting so book early. Pre-paying for a car rental can also provide a savings of up to 20% at Hertz. Consider Booking Outside of High-Volume Locations : If you need to book last minute and have flexibility, you may find car rental availability outside of high-volume areas during busy seasonal or holiday travel periods. Hertz has thousands of convenient locations in neighborhoods across the U.S., which offer a free pick-up service.

: If you need to book last minute and have flexibility, you may find car rental availability outside of high-volume areas during busy seasonal or holiday travel periods. Hertz has thousands of convenient locations in neighborhoods across the U.S., which offer a free pick-up service. Join a Car Rental Loyalty Program : Join Hertz Gold Plus Rewards for free and enjoy special benefits that make your rental faster, easier and more rewarding. As a Gold Plus Rewards member, you can skip the counter at more than 50 airports worldwide and earn exclusive benefits, points toward free rentals, vehicle upgrades and more.

: Join Hertz Gold Plus Rewards for free and enjoy special benefits that make your rental faster, easier and more rewarding. As a Gold Plus Rewards member, you can skip the counter at more than 50 airports worldwide and earn exclusive benefits, points toward free rentals, vehicle upgrades and more. Choose the Right Car : Choose a car type based on the purpose of your trip and number of travelers, as well as accompanying luggage. At locations with Hertz Ultimate Choice, you can choose the exact car you want to drive from the car class you reserved or upgrade to a different one.

: Choose a car type based on the purpose of your trip and number of travelers, as well as accompanying luggage. At locations with Hertz Ultimate Choice, you can choose the exact car you want to drive from the car class you reserved or upgrade to a different one. Familiarize Yourself with the Car : Before leaving the lot, find and operate all controls, know where USB ports are located, connect any cell phones to Bluetooth and turn on the radio for the upcoming drive.

: Before leaving the lot, find and operate all controls, know where USB ports are located, connect any cell phones to Bluetooth and turn on the radio for the upcoming drive. Plan Your Return: Become familiar with the fueling options available at pick-up before leaving the rental lot. Hertz offers several convenient fueling options so you don't have to worry about refueling the vehicle. Customers can also get on their way faster with Hertz's Express Return service by simply providing a valid email address when booking or at the time of pickup.

Hertz received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2019-2020 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with airport rental car experience. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details

About Hertz

Hertz, one of the most recognized brands in the world and currently ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, has a long-standing legacy of providing a fast and easy experience designed to make every journey special. It starts with top-rated vehicles to fit every traveler's needs, delivered with a caring touch and personalized services including its award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, Ultimate Choice, Mobile Wi-Fi, and more. Wherever and whenever you need to go, at Hertz, we're here to get you there. To learn more or reserve a vehicle, visit Hertz.com.

Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and today is owned by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. which includes Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands.

