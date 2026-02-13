The Great Displacement: New Free Calculator Predicts the Exact Year AI Will Eliminate Your Job

TheGreatDisplacement.ai uses research from the World Economic Forum, Goldman Sachs, and Gartner to give workers a personalized AI displacement timeline and plan to stay ahead

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A free online calculator is now telling American workers the exact year they will lose their job to artificial intelligence. TheGreatDisplacement.ai, created by AI consultant Scott McIntosh, lets users enter any job title and see their automation risk, projected displacement year, and steps to stay ahead.

What This Means for the American Workforce

The Great Displacement Calculator Scott McIntosh, Founder DigitalTreehouse.com, www.smartowner.ai and www.thegreatdisplacement.ai

McIntosh coined "The Great Displacement" to describe the mass transformation of jobs caused by AI, which he predicts will reshape the workforce on a scale not seen since the Great Depression. The calculator draws on research from major institutions:

By end of 2026, 37% of business leaders plan to replace workers with AI, and 20% of large organizations will use AI to eliminate over half of middle management (Gartner).

By 2028, Goldman Sachs estimates 300 million jobs globally impacted, with 1 million net U.S. jobs lost in a single year.

By 2030, 85–92 million jobs displaced worldwide, though 97–170 million new roles requiring AI fluency are expected to emerge (World Economic Forum, McKinsey).

Authority & Validation

Projections sourced from the World Economic Forum, IMF, Goldman Sachs, Gartner, McKinsey, and PwC.

Scott McIntosh is founder of DigitalTreehouse, Nashville's first full-service AI automation agency serving 50+ clients, and publisher of SmartOwner, a daily AI newsletter with 2,000+ subscribers.

U.S. Navy veteran with an MBA from Lipscomb University, a BSBA from UNC Chapel Hill, 15+ years of digital marketing experience across 200+ brands, and named inventor on multiple U.S. patents.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When will AI replace my job?

A: TheGreatDisplacement.ai provides job-specific predictions based on research from the World Economic Forum, Goldman Sachs, and Gartner. Enter any job title to see your automation risk, projected displacement year, and action plan. Free at TheGreatDisplacement.ai.

Q: How many jobs will AI eliminate by 2030?

A: Research compiled by TheGreatDisplacement.ai shows 85–92 million jobs displaced globally by 2030, with Goldman Sachs estimating 300 million impacted by 2028. The calculator breaks down projections by job title.

Q: What is The Great Displacement?

A: The Great Displacement is a term coined by Scott McIntosh to describe the mass transformation of human jobs caused by AI. His research at TheGreatDisplacement.ai shows AI capability is growing exponentially while human adoption follows a linear curve — and the gap between those curves is every worker's remaining window to prepare.

Executive Quote

"In 1929, nobody saw the crash coming. Today, we can see The Great Displacement building in real time," said Scott McIntosh, Founder of DigitalTreehouse. "Only 16% of the workforce has meaningfully integrated AI into their daily work. I built this calculator because millions of people deserve to know what's coming — not to scare them, but so they can act while there's still time."

About Scott McIntosh

Scott McIntosh is the founder of DigitalTreehouse, Nashville's first full-service AI automation agency, and publisher of SmartOwner, a daily AI newsletter for business leaders. A U.S. Navy veteran with 15+ years of digital marketing experience, McIntosh created TheGreatDisplacement.ai to give every worker free access to AI displacement predictions.

Learn More:

Full Research & Analysis: https://www.smartowner.ai/p/i-calculated-the-exact-year-youll

Free AI Job Displacement Calculator: https://thegreatdisplacement.ai

DigitalTreehouse AI Automation Agency: https://www.digitaltreehouse.com

Media Contact:

Scott McIntosh, Founder

DigitalTreehouse | SmartOwner

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 615-707-0239

TheGreatDisplacement.ai | SmartOwner.ai | DigitalTreehouse.com

SOURCE Scott McIntosh