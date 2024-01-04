The Great Exhale Honored on The G List - Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2024

News provided by

The Great Exhale™

04 Jan, 2024, 08:42 ET

The introvert-friendly community founded by Lisa Hurley was recognized among 30 influential, introverted leaders by HushLoudly, a brand dedicated to redefining society's misperceptions of introversion.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Exhale, an award-winning private membership community created to center Black women, celebrates its inclusion on The G-List – Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2024. 

The Gamechangers List was released on World Introvert Day (01/02) and includes 30 influential, introverted leaders (executives, best-selling authors, coaches, influencers, entrepreneurs) who are 'changing the game' and narrative about individuals who have a preference for introversion. 

Continue Reading
The Great Exhale is honored by Hush Loudly as one of the Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2024. For more information, visit www.itsthegreatexhale.com
The Great Exhale is honored by Hush Loudly as one of the Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2024. For more information, visit www.itsthegreatexhale.com
Lisa Hurley, award-winning activist, is the Founder of The Great Exhale, a private membership community created exclusively to center Black women, and to be introvert-friendly. The Great Exhale has been honored by Hush Loudly as one of the Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2024. For more information, visit www.thegreatexhale.com
Lisa Hurley, award-winning activist, is the Founder of The Great Exhale, a private membership community created exclusively to center Black women, and to be introvert-friendly. The Great Exhale has been honored by Hush Loudly as one of the Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2024. For more information, visit www.thegreatexhale.com

"Having my company recognized in this way is deeply meaningful. I am an introvert myself – INFJ on the Meyers-Briggs Type Indicator – and have often been misjudged, underestimated, and overlooked as a result of my introversion. I have also found it challenging throughout my career to find spaces where I feel welcome and comfortable," said Lisa Hurley, Founder of The Great Exhale.

Hurley continued: "When I was planning the structure of The Great Exhale community, I was determined to make it a soft, safe space not only for Black women, but more specifically for Black women who are introverted. This honor from Hush Loudly is a sign that the concept is working, and is being well received."

About The Great Exhale

Founded by Lisa Hurley, The Great Exhale is a private membership community built exclusively to center Black women. It is a soft space designed for Black women around the globe to collectively relax, lay their burdens down…and exhale.

Find The Great Exhale Online:

Website: www.itsthegreatexhale.com

Community: www.thegreatexhale.com

LinkedIn: The Great Exhale

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheGreatExhale

Instagram: @_thegreatexhale_

Linktree: linktr.ee/thegreatexhale

About Lisa Hurley

An award-winning activist and serial entrepreneur, Lisa centers Black women and introverts in her work. She is the Founder of The Great Exhale, the Founder of For The Culture and The Coins, and the Co-Founder of The Introvert Sisters Podcast. To learn more, follow Lisa on social media.

About Hush Loudly

HushLoudly is a brand and podcast dedicated to redefining society's misperceptions of introversion. Learn more on the HushLoudly website or follow its Founder Jeri Bingham on LinkedIn.

Contact: 
Lisa Hurley
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Great Exhale™

Also from this source

The Great Exhale™ Wins Two Silver Awards in the 2023 MUSE Awards

The Great Exhale™ Wins Two Silver Awards in the 2023 MUSE Awards

The Great Exhale™, a private membership community designed to center Black women, announced that it is a two-time winner in this year's MUSE Awards....
The Great Exhale™ Unveils a New Logo and Brand Identity

The Great Exhale™ Unveils a New Logo and Brand Identity

The Great Exhale™, a private membership community created exclusively for Black women, today reveals their new logo and brand identity. The visual...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Women

Image1

Awards

Image1

African American

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.