The Great Exhale Honored on The G List - Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2024

The introvert-friendly community founded by Lisa Hurley was recognized among 30 influential, introverted leaders by HushLoudly, a brand dedicated to redefining society's misperceptions of introversion.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Exhale , an award-winning private membership community created to center Black women, celebrates its inclusion on The G-List – Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2024.

The Gamechangers List was released on World Introvert Day (01/02) and includes 30 influential, introverted leaders (executives, best-selling authors, coaches, influencers, entrepreneurs) who are 'changing the game' and narrative about individuals who have a preference for introversion.

The Great Exhale is honored by Hush Loudly as one of the Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2024. For more information, visit www.itsthegreatexhale.com Lisa Hurley, award-winning activist, is the Founder of The Great Exhale, a private membership community created exclusively to center Black women, and to be introvert-friendly. The Great Exhale has been honored by Hush Loudly as one of the Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2024. For more information, visit www.thegreatexhale.com

"Having my company recognized in this way is deeply meaningful. I am an introvert myself – INFJ on the Meyers-Briggs Type Indicator – and have often been misjudged, underestimated, and overlooked as a result of my introversion. I have also found it challenging throughout my career to find spaces where I feel welcome and comfortable," said Lisa Hurley, Founder of The Great Exhale.

Hurley continued: "When I was planning the structure of The Great Exhale community, I was determined to make it a soft, safe space not only for Black women, but more specifically for Black women who are introverted. This honor from Hush Loudly is a sign that the concept is working, and is being well received."

About The Great Exhale

Founded by Lisa Hurley, The Great Exhale is a private membership community built exclusively to center Black women. It is a soft space designed for Black women around the globe to collectively relax, lay their burdens down…and exhale.

Find The Great Exhale Online:

Website: www.itsthegreatexhale.com

Community: www.thegreatexhale.com

LinkedIn: The Great Exhale

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheGreatExhale

Instagram: @_thegreatexhale_

Linktree: linktr.ee/thegreatexhale

About Lisa Hurley

An award-winning activist and serial entrepreneur, Lisa centers Black women and introverts in her work. She is the Founder of The Great Exhale, the Founder of For The Culture and The Coins , and the Co-Founder of The Introvert Sisters Podcast. To learn more, follow Lisa on social media.

About Hush Loudly

HushLoudly is a brand and podcast dedicated to redefining society's misperceptions of introversion. Learn more on the HushLoudly website or follow its Founder Jeri Bingham on LinkedIn .

