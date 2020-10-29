'The Great Fail' Podcast Named Adweek's Best Entrepreneurship Podcast of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Fail podcast has been awarded Best Entrepreneurship Podcast of the Year at Adweek's Podcast of the Year Awards. The Great Fail is a true-crime inspired business podcast created and hosted by former Wall Street executive and entrepreneur Debra Chen. If you love true crime and suspenseful stories of massive corporate failures, then subscribe and listen to The Great Fail or wherever you like to listen to your podcasts.

The award was announced and presented by Adweek in a virtual ceremony held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

"For an indie podcaster like myself, this is an incredible accomplishment and honor," says Debra Chen. "Eight months ago, we set out to launch a creative medium to tell tales of the wildest business failures in corporate history, but with a true-crime twist. Since then, we've had the opportunity to speak to CEOs, analysts, journalists and executives who have shared their behind-the-scenes look at the demise of iconic companies. Winning this award would not have been possible without the contribution and support of so many that have championed us even when others have said 1) don't launch a show during a pandemic 2) podcasts are saturated 3) business and true crime are two different buckets 4) discussing failure is negative, and so on. As such, this award is exceptionally meaningful."

"My personal mission is to continue delivering compelling business content and lessons for fail-proofing enterprises, businesses and startups in a fun, entertaining way and there is much more to come."

Launched in February 2020, the show has hit international charts in "Entrepreneurship" and "Business" categories. Chen is a global capital markets strategist and her successful record of growing and scaling companies has positioned her as a highly sought after consultant. She was formerly the Executive Director of China Cablecom, managed shareholder strategy for WWE Shane McMahon's Chinese media startup You On Demand (YOD), and President of Oxford Metrica, an analytics and advisory firm founded by Dean of Oxford, working with clients that include Johnson & Johnson, Ogilvy, ExxonMobil, Nestle and other Fortune 500 companies.

About Adweek Podcast of the Year Awards

The Adweek Podcast of the Year Awards honor the most outstanding podcasts and podcast professionals across a wide range of categories. In a world of short attention spans and fragmented media, podcasts have been a haven of in-depth and diverse storytelling, with new rules being made, broken and reimagined each month.

About The Great Fail

The Great Fail is a true crime inspired business podcast that examines the greatest success stories of the most prominent and prolific companies, brands, and people and what led to their spectacular fall. Join the buzz & listen on your favorite streaming platforms! Subscribe and listen now on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

