The Great Lectures Is Revolutionizing The "Lecture Experience"

NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Lectures is changing the way lifelong learners feed their thirst for knowledge - and it's happening fast. With only three events under TGL's belt, 500 live participants have walked through TGL's doors to attend engaging talks given by Brown University Professors, Villanova PhDs and Columbia researchers, to name a few. That's an impressive 144% attendance spike since the pilot event! Sales have increased a whopping 133%, with 1.5K new monthly subscribers.
It's no wonder The Great Lectures is predicted to be "the next big thing" in continued learning for matured audiences. Our interactive lectures are led by world-renowned industry experts and leaders in their field, who don't just speak to the audience but engage and interact, on a human-to-human level. Guests have raved about Meet the Speaker and cocktail hour portions of TGL events, where participants have the opportunity to talk personally with lecturers, as well as network with likeminded intellectuals.
On June 23rd, Harvard Professor Mark W. Muesse and TED speaker Dr. Romie Mushtaq will bring "The Principles of Happiness" to life by taking us around the globe exploring different cultural versions of happiness, as well as practicing hands-on mindfulness techniques.
EVENT DETAILS:
When:
Saturday, June 23rd, 2018
What:
Session 1:
Happiness Around the Globe – Rhodes College's Prof. Mark W. Muesse
Session 2 & 3:
The Truth behind your happy pill – TED speaker & neurologist Dr. Romie Mushtaq
The Psychology of Happiness - TED speaker & neurologist Dr. Romie Mushtaq
How Much:
1st session: 11 AM - 12:30 PM. Price: $69.00 + $5.68 fee (Sales end on June 22nd)
2nd session: 1:45 PM – 3.15 PM. Price: $69.00 + $5.68 fee (Sales end on June 22nd)
3rd Session + Cocktail Reception: 3:30 PM – 5.30 PM. Price: $89.00 + $7.02 fee
*All day options available for $149.00 + $10.36 fee (Sales end on June 22nd)
To Buy Tickets: https://thegreatlectures.com
Where:
Bryant Park Event Space
54 W. 40th Street
New York, NY 10018
Media Contact: Keisha Jerry. keisha@ansbacherusa.com
Find out more by visiting our website: https://thegreatlectures.com/
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-great-lectures-is-revolutionizing-the-lecture-experience-300658303.html
SOURCE The Great Lectures
Share this article