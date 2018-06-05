The Great Lectures Is Revolutionizing The "Lecture Experience"

It's no wonder The Great Lectures is predicted to be "the next big thing" in continued learning for matured audiences. Our interactive lectures are led by world-renowned industry experts and leaders in their field, who don't just speak to the audience but engage and interact, on a human-to-human level. Guests have raved about Meet the Speaker and cocktail hour portions of TGL events, where participants have the opportunity to talk personally with lecturers, as well as network with likeminded intellectuals.

On June 23rd, Harvard Professor Mark W. Muesse and TED speaker Dr. Romie Mushtaq will bring "The Principles of Happiness" to life by taking us around the globe exploring different cultural versions of happiness, as well as practicing hands-on mindfulness techniques.

EVENT DETAILS:

When:

Saturday, June 23rd, 2018

What:



Session 1:

Happiness Around the Globe – Rhodes College's Prof. Mark W. Muesse

Session 2 & 3:

The Truth behind your happy pill – TED speaker & neurologist Dr. Romie Mushtaq

The Psychology of Happiness - TED speaker & neurologist Dr. Romie Mushtaq

How Much:

1st session: 11 AM - 12:30 PM. Price: $69.00 + $5.68 fee (Sales end on June 22nd)

2nd session: 1:45 PM – 3.15 PM. Price: $69.00 + $5.68 fee (Sales end on June 22nd)

3rd Session + Cocktail Reception: 3:30 PM – 5.30 PM. Price: $89.00 + $7.02 fee

*All day options available for $149.00 + $10.36 fee (Sales end on June 22nd)

To Buy Tickets: https://thegreatlectures.com

Where:

Bryant Park Event Space

54 W. 40th Street

New York, NY 10018

Media Contact: Keisha Jerry. keisha@ansbacherusa.com

Find out more by visiting our website: https://thegreatlectures.com/

