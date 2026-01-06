The Great Mother March: A 32-Day Pilgrimage for Healing, Unity, and Earth-Honoring Change, From Asheville, NC to Washington D.C., Walkers Will Embark on 500-mile Sacred Journey to Reweave the Human and Earth Connection- Arriving in Unity on Earth Day 2026

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Mother March will set forth from Asheville, North Carolina, on a 500-mile pilgrimage to Washington, D.C., arriving on Earth Day, April 22, 2026. This 32-day journey offers a new way forward.

Reviving ancient pilgrimage traditions with modern purpose, The Great Mother March is a bold and heart-centered response to our polarized and disconnected times. It brings people face-to-face, building community, and sacred activism. One only has to look to the Walk for Peace by the Buddhist Monks to see how people are hungry for ways to heal the divides.

"This is a universal movement," shares founder Whitney Freya, artist, author, and sacred activist. "Everyone has a mother. Every tradition reveres a Great Mother. And we all depend on Mother Earth. This march is a call to honor those truths while reminding us what is possible when we move together, with intention, hope, and love."

At the heart of the March is a connection between people, communities, and the Earth. Participants will offer workshops, create murals, and collaborate on service projects in towns across North Carolina and Virginia. Local schools, businesses, artists, and leaders are invited to join in, helping to create a shared experience rooted in unity, creativity, and compassion.

Described as a "boots on the ground" movement, The Great Mother March is both collaborative and individually transformative. Marchers will carry vibrant banners and messages of inclusivity and interconnection, bringing joy and inspiration with every step.

Whether someone joins for a day, a week, or the full 32-day journey, they'll be contributing to a groundswell of change. Organized by circles of women and men across the U.S. working at the intersection of art, healing, activism, and transformation, the March invites all who believe in a better future to walk toward it together.

To learn more or join the journey, visit: https://GreatMotherMarch.com

Media Contact

Dawn Sinkule

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Great Mother March