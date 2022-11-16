The Great Northern Announces 2023 Festival Programming

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Northern – an annual festival that celebrates Minnesota's cold, creative winters through 10 days of diverse programming to invigorate mind and body – today announced its full schedule of 2023 programming and events.

The Great Northern 2023 The large-scale, interactive, outdoor art installation Our Common Home at this year's The Great Northern festival uses AI, computer vision and machine learning to metaphorically demonstrate how even small actions can have an outsized effect on climate. One of The Great Northern festival's cornerstone events is the Luminary Loppet, a magical nighttime experience where participants cross-country ski on Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis, which is illuminated by hundreds of ice lanterns.

The festival returns to the Twin Cities January 25 through February 5, 2023 – the coldest corner of the calendar – with thought-provoking art displays, illuminating live performances, meaningful conversations about the environment, exciting outdoor activities and events (including the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, City of Lakes Loppet, and St. Paul Winter Carnival), and seasonal food and drink. With climate change at the forefront, the festival also seeks to inspire action and awareness around the importance of winter.

"When the temperatures plunge, residents in the North are intentional about seeking community, fresh air, art, inspiration, good words and nourishing food – building fire from within," said Kate Nordstrum, executive and artistic director at The Great Northern. "Our cold, snowy winters shape our culture, and they are at risk as the climate continues to warm. With The Great Northern, we want to motivate festival-goers to take steps to preserve the gift of winter."

This year's festival will encompass more than 60 innovative events, including 13 in-person Climate Solutions talks, that examine the season and its elements from unexpected and unique perspectives. Each program falls within one or more of The Great Northern's primary pillars: food and drink, ideas, public art, music and performance, and outdoor experiences. The festival, which is held at more than 39 venues around the Twin Cities, is interconnected and meant to be experienced holistically to represent the people, places, and activities that comprise winter culture in the North.

"The Great Northern brings together Minnesotans in celebration of our signature season alongside visitors from across the country and around the world," said festival Founder and Board Chair Eric Dayton. "But in an era of warming winters, The Great Northern is also a call to action and this year's broad range of climate programming is our strongest yet."

The full schedule for the festival is available at https://thegreatnorthernfestival.com/upcoming.

The Great Northern is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization generously supported by funders including McKnight Foundation, Askov Finlayson, Arts Midwest, Greater MSP, Minneapolis Foundation, Polestar Minneapolis, Surly Brewing, 3M, Caribou Coffee, Carlson Family Foundation, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Explore MN, Green Minneapolis, Lifetime Fitness, Marbrook Foundation, Meet Minneapolis, Minneapolis Club, M.A. Mortenson Company, National Performance Network, Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel – The Depot, Room & Board, Sahan Journal, Vikre, Xcel Energy, Wild Rice Retreat, Chopper Mill, Faegre Drinker, Québec Government Office, Consulate General of Canada, Hotel Emery, and NOIHSAF Bazaar, along with community partners and individual donors. MPR News is the festival's exclusive media sponsor.

About The Great Northern

The Great Northern celebrates our cold, creative winters through 10 days of diverse programming that invigorate mind and body. In an era of changing climate that threatens our signature season, we seek to create community, inspire action, and share the resilient spirit of the North with the world. For more information, please visit www.thegreatnorthernfestival.com or at @TheGreatNorthernFestival on Facebook and Instagram and @greatnorthern on Twitter.

