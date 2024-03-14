The Great Outdoors Fund Announces 2024 Partnership with Occidental to Enhance Recreation Opportunities in Multiple States

DALLAS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Outdoors Fund is proud to announce its partnership with Occidental is growing in 2024, focusing on enhancing equitable access and recreation infrastructure for the benefit and enjoyment of all people.

"We are honored by Occidental's continued partnership with The Great Outdoors Fund and its 2024 contribution to support recreation-related projects in Colorado and New Mexico," said Lori McCullough, Founder and CEO of The Great Outdoors Fund. "The projects Occidental is helping fund in 2024 reflect the company's commitment to making social investments to benefit people, prosperity, and the planet."

Occidental and The Great Outdoors Fund's partnership started in 2023 when the company became the first corporate donor to the Lobatos Bridge Outdoor Classroom & Recreation Enhancement project. The site of this project is adjacent to the nationally historic Lobatos Bridge, which crosses the Rio Grande, where the river also serves as the county line between Conejos and Costilla Counties in Colorado's San Luis Valley.

Part of Occidental's 2024 contribution is providing even more support to help develop the outdoor classroom component of the project to interpret the rich cultural, historical, and natural heritage of an area known as the cradle of Colorado's history. Occidental's contribution toward this notable project is to benefit some of the most underserved communities in Colorado. It is a testament to the Occidental's actions to achieve its goal of improving lives and making the world more equitable.

Another project Occidental is funding in 2024 is located just north of Carlsbad, New Mexico, at Brantley Lake State Park, a recreation oasis best known for its water recreation and fishing opportunities. This project will replace a dock removed about 5 years ago due to its poor condition.

A new, low-maintenance floating dock and walkway, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), will be installed by community volunteers before Memorial Day weekend so lake visitors can enjoy the new recreation amenities this summer and beyond.

"We take great pride in contributing to the enrichment of recreational opportunities at Brantley Lake, which underscores Occidental's commitment to Carlsbad and its vibrant community, where we not only operate but call home," said Tom Janiszewski, Vice President of Land, Regulatory, Government Relations and Corporate Affairs for Occidental. "The park enhancement project is something the community will be able to enjoy for years to come, and it's one of the many projects we're looking forward to supporting this year."

About The Great Outdoors Fund: The Great Outdoors Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding equitable access to the outdoors and improving recreation opportunities through public-private partnerships. Its mission is to ensure people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds can experience and enjoy nature. From city parks to national forests, The Great Outdoors Fund and its partners strive to make a difference and help keep the great outdoors great. For more information, please visit thegreatoutdoorsfund.org or visit us on Instagram at @thegreatoutdoorsfund.

