The Great Outdoors Fund Partners with Volkswagen Group of America to Transform Community Recreation in Reston, Virginia

RESTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- August 1, 2024 – The Great Outdoors Fund® is proud to announce a partnership with Volkswagen Group of America to build a new combination basketball/futsal court near the company's new North American headquarters in Reston at Stratton Woods Park. The new dual-purpose court will deliver an improved basketball court combined with a new futsal venue and enhance the diversity of activities available at this vibrant community park.

Outdoor recreation is more than just a pastime; it's a cornerstone of physical and mental well-being, nurturing environmental stewards. It drives economic growth.

This partnership will see The Great Outdoors Fund and Volkswagen Group of America team up with Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) to address the pressing need to modernize recreation infrastructure for our growing and diversifying population.

The project in Stratton Woods Park responds to the increasing demand for futsal courts while actioning recommendations from FCPA's futsal court analysis. In this case, it will see the repurposing of a highly utilized space to meet the ever-evolving needs of a wide range of community recreationists.

"We believe in the power of partnerships to drive positive change," said Lori McCullough, Founder & CEO of The Great Outdoors Fund. "Through our partnership with Volkswagen Group of America, we're not just transforming a basketball court and adapting it for multiple uses – we're investing in the health and vitality of our society."

"This partnership with The Great Outdoors Fund exemplifies Volkswagen Group of America's values in taking responsibility for society," said Pablo Di Si, President & CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. "It also complements all the soccer programs Volkswagen supports like our presenting partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation."

Working together with FCPA, The Great Outdoors Fund will lead project management and outreach efforts. The project is set to deliver tangible benefits for the community and park users while promoting environmental stewardship; made possible thanks to Reston's new neighbor and good corporate citizen, Volkswagen Group of America.

"We're ecstatic to collaborate with The Great Outdoors Fund and Volkswagen to bring this project to fruition," said Jai Cole, Executive Director, Fairfax County Park Authority. "The Park Authority is dedicated to expanding and improving diverse recreational opportunities for all residents."

The renovation project is slated to commence immediately, with completion expected in the fall. A ribbon-cutting celebration will mark the culmination of this transformative public-private partnership in October of 2024.

