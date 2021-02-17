The Great Reset: New Book by Cyrus A. Parsa, The AI Organization

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This new book The Great Reset: How Big Tech Elites & the World's People Can be Enslaved by China CCP or AI, is meant to be a neutral analysis and depiction of threats to world leaders, big tech elites, Silicon Valley, conservatives, liberals, World Economic Forum (WEF), nation states, the intelligence community, and the common person. This includes religious people and atheists. It is not against WEF, big tech, right, or left. Rather, the author attempts to write on everyone's behalf.

The Great Reset: New Book by Cyrus A. Parsa of The AI Organization How Big Tech Elites and the World's People Can Be Enslaved by China CCP or A.I.

It describes the Great Reset more in detail from the macro perspective with short and concise summary paragraphs of each major global component as it relates to AI, smart cities, and the geopolitical challenges that exist.

The author Cyrus A. Parsa is the founder and CEO of The AI Organization. In this book, Cyrus goes a lot further and beyond what the WEF has published and is disclosing to the public with Mr. Klaus Schwab's own book, COVID 19: The Great Reset, which shined may be 5% of what Cyrus disclosed in his previous book Artificial Intelligence Dangers to Humanity, and what he is disclosing here, in this book.



Cyrus was the only human being in the world that knew the timing and worked hard to accurately warn and predict that the world's people were in impending danger from a Bioweapon or disease (Covid-19, AKA CCP Virus) from China CCP in 2019, leading to conflicts with lockdown, famines, AI enslavement, and The Great Reset. Prior to and more accurate than Bill Gates, Elon Musk, WEF, intelligence agencies, or any government.



Cyrus's methods included Secret Service briefs, Fmr. CIA Covert Ops Director reports, published books Artificial Intelligence Dangers to Humanity, and numerous attempts to provide solutions to save lives and help governments, the intelligence community, media, and families. The intention has always been altruistic, to help his fellow citizens and their families from harm. "I hope now, this book, my efforts, and The AI Organization, are taken more seriously and supported." Cyrus said.



CYRUS AND THE AI ORGANIZATION NEED MEDIA SUPPORT TO DETER THE NEXT GLOBAL DISASTER TO THE WORLD'S PEOPLE AND THEIR FAMILIES.

