The Great Resignation Presents a Powerful Opportunity to Reimagine Employee Experience in 2022, According to New Hiring Report by The Execu|Search Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Execu|Search Group released today its 2022 Hiring Outlook titled, Strategies For Talent Engagement In The Reimagined Workplace. The report, which provides insight into the factors that most impact employee engagement, aims to help employers navigate a quickly changing hiring market. This is critical as the Great Resignation accelerates in 2022, and more professionals leave for employers that put them first.

"The pandemic has given professionals the chance to assess what's important to them, and make career decisions accordingly," says Larry Dolinko, CEO of The Execu|Search Group. "Companies that make the effort to learn what employees are looking for—and act on it—will gain a competitive edge in attracting and retaining talent. Our 2022 Hiring Outlook aims to help employers better understand these needs and equip them with strategies for building a more fulfilling employee experience."

Findings of the report include:

Hybrid work is the new normal, but some employers are slow to adapt

61% of professionals have indicated that a 'hybrid model' is their ideal work environment



25% of employers are planning a full-time return to the office

Flexibility is critical to retention

79% of professionals want to maintain their newfound flexibility post-pandemic



1 in 3 professionals would take a pay cut in exchange for more flexibility with a new employer

Employees don't feel heard

36% of employees do not feel their manager is empathetic to their individual needs

Burnout is on the rise

51% of employees are more stressed or overwhelmed due to increased or more demanding workloads

The Great Resignation is accelerating + hiring is competitive

69% of employers have experienced more voluntary turnover than in previous years, a 427% YOY increase



63% of employers list hiring new staff as a top pandemic challenge

The full report can be accessed, here.

About The Execu|Search Group:

The Execu|Search Group is a leading direct hire recruitment, contract staffing, and workforce solutions firm with offices throughout the U.S. The firm serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Pharma, and Professional (Accounting, Financial Services, HR/Administration, and Legal).

MEDIA CONTACT: Stephanie Klemperer, (212-871-0607), [email protected]

SOURCE The Execu|Search Group