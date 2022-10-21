The Great Restoration: The Knowledge House Launches its 2022-23 Fellowship Campaign to Increase Tech Workforce Nationwide

THE CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED NONPROFIT TO RAISE $2.5 MILLION AND CREATE 250 TECHNOLOGISTS FROM ATLANTA, NEWARK, NEW YORK CITY AND LOS ANGELES

BRONX, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowledge House (TKH) will continue its eight-year journey with its 2022-23 Fellowship Campaign. This year's theme is the "Great Restoration" to answer the call to corporations in need of Black and Brown technologists through its successful nationwide programming at its satellite locations in New York City, Newark, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

Jerelyn Rodriguez, Co-Founder (center) along with Newark, NJ partners

The Fellowship Campaign allows TKH to mobilize resources, volunteers, mentors, and funders to provide support to the incoming class of 2022-23 fellows. Last year TKH raised $1.2 million, with over half raised with support from our corporate partners at JP Morgan Chase, Citi, and Goldman Sachs. Notable headliners included Asahi Pompey, Global Head of Corporate Engagement and President of the Goldman Sachs Foundation, and Maurice Jones, Chief Executive Officer at OneTen.

Accenture is hosting a reception to help TKH reach its fundraising goal of $2.5 million to support up to 250 future technologists - TKH is currently just half a million away from reaching its goal this year.

Despite the growth of America's tech sector, less than 10% of tech positions are held by people of color - a distribution that does not reflect our nation. While the vast majority of DEI-conscious corporate sector leaders have exhausted all traditional avenues to hire more individuals from historically underestimated communities - it has proven extremely difficult.

The Knowledge House provides direct access for corporations to find suitable candidates – a diverse pool of historically underrepresented talent with experience ranging from college stop-out, trade schools, career pivoters, CUNY grads, and more, to entry-level talent who have received holistic training and support, including cash stipends, career development, technical upskilling, and on-the-job training.

"Candidates are attracted to our program because we provide (1) an inclusive, high-quality, and part-time program that allows Fellows to still work during the day while pursuing their new path, and (2) a stipend to help students make ends meet, instead of charging $20,000 for a traditional coding boot camp. We partner with community-based organizations in our site cities to identify underestimated talent looking to transition into the tech industry. Throughout the Fellowship, we provide industry-relevant career navigation instruction to prepare Fellows to position themselves for strong first tech jobs," says Daniel Adeyanju, Director of Programs at The Knowledge House.

The Fellowship Campaign will kick off with The Knowledge House's Corporate Partners Reception presented by Accenture in New York City on November 15th.

Join The Knowledge House and corporate partners for an innovative reception at Accenture as leaders convene for a solutions-focused panel on finding, retaining, and advancing diverse talent and a fireside chat on the future of technology in NYC! Opening Remarks by Priscila de Pinho (Accenture) and Jerelyn Rodriguez (The Knowledge House). Main Panel moderated by Selena Hill (On-Air Talent/Black Enterprise); with Marcus Felder (Blackstone), Gary Johnson (Cashapp), and Neela Pal (Goldman Sachs), plus Fireside Chat moderated by Rah Thomas (Accenture) and Abby Jo Sigal (Executive Director, Mayor's Office of Talent and Workforce Development).

For tickets and more information: https://www.classy.org/event/the-knowledge-house's-corporate-partners-reception/e420403

To learn more, visit theknowledgehouse.org/

Contact:

Kim Wilson Marshall

6467214375

[email protected]

SOURCE The Knowledge House