The Great Retention Publishes The State of Culture Report After Surveying Nearly 6,000 Industry Professionals

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooleaf's The Great Retention movement officially publishes its first annual The State of Culture Report after surveying over 6,000 HR professionals from across industries. The report is The Great Retention's first-ever fully downloadable resource and features insights into some of HR leadership's biggest challenges today.

Based on proprietary data from a survey of over 6,000 presidents, business executives, HR professionals, and administrators, The State of Culture report offers business leaders an exclusive look at the year ahead. Key topics include DEIB, employee retention, employee experience, and employee health and wellbeing.

"The State of Culture Report comes at a key point for The Great Retention movement," says John Duisberg, Cooleaf co-founder and co-host of The Great Retention podcast. "As we move past The Great Resignation and into the future of work, it's essential that business leaders have a firm grasp on what great organizations do to foster resilient, healthy company cultures. That's where this report comes in–as we navigate the new workplace this essential resource will guide world-class organizations. "

The State of Culture Report is now available for download at  https://www.thegreatretention.com/the-state-of-culture-report-2023.

About Cooleaf and The Great Retention

Cooleaf is the leading employee engagement platform to help people-first companies drive a winning team culture. Cooleaf's platform empowers forward-thinking brands to listen to sentiment and signals through pulse surveys and SaaS platform integrations, take action to engage stakeholders through recognition, incentives, and virtual experiences, and glean data insights through a robust suite of analytics tools.

The Great Retention was established by Cooleaf in 2022 to bring business leaders together around employee experience through a leadership podcast series, live events, and an online community. Cooleaf leads and supports The Great Retention as a key part of its strategy to help organizations improve their overall employee experience.

Visit www.cooleaf.com and www.thegreatretention.com to learn more.

