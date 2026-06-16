The Great Summer Backyard "Staycation": Turning an Ordinary Weekend Into Lasting Family Memories with VEVOR

Building It Together Is the Best Way to Vacation

With travel costs rising and schedules filling up, more and more families are discovering that the best summer getaway might be just 20 steps beyond the back door. But most backyards haven't reached "vacation-grade" status yet. They're usable, but they're not the kind of space that makes someone say, "Let's just stay home this weekend."

"The barrier isn't always budget — it is often knowing where to start." VEVOR's answer: break one big project into small tasks the whole family can take part in. When everyone has a role, the project comes alive. One person measures, another assembles, and younger family members help organize the setup. Suddenly, "Renovating the backyard" stops being a chore and becomes this summer's first family activity.

Stop One: Raise the Canopy, Stake Out Your "Resort Zone"

Every great getaway starts with a shaded space people actually want to stay in. The VEVOR Gazebo Screen Tent paired with the VEVOR Oversized Camping Chairs is the perfect combo for a whole-family backyard transformation.

The pop-up design requires zero tools—one person lifts the frame, another locks the joints, and the rest hammer in stakes and secure guy lines. Within minutes, a 144-square-foot sheltered retreat takes shape: IPX3-rated 300D Oxford fabric teams up with B3-grade mesh to block bugs and UV rays, while six sidewalls—two fitted with screened windows—create a private yet breezy lounge that seats up to eight.

Next, unfold the VEVOR Oversized Camping Chairs and set it in place under the canopy. A reinforced steel frame rated to 450 lbs., a thick padded backrest, and a built-in armrest cooler that holds six cans mean everything you need is within arm's reach—cup holder on one side, phone pocket on the other, cold drinks at your fingertips. Once you sit down, you won't want to get back up.

From unboxing to fully assembled, the whole family can knock it out in no time. The moment everyone sinks into their chairs, pulls an ice-cold drink from the armrest cooler, and looks around, the sense of accomplishment is instant: "Our resort zone is officially open for business."

Stop Two: Keep the Pool Worry-Free All Summer

You might already have an above-ground pool, but if water maintenance feels like a "second job," it quickly becomes a decoration. The VEVOR FlashPure Sand Filter Pump takes the hassle out of pool care—so the water stays clear, the kids stay in, and you stay relaxed.

This step is especially suited for the whole family to get involved: reading the manual together, connecting the plumbing, and setting the built-in timer for automatic circulation. It's both a hands-on learning opportunity and a way to give kids a sense of ownership over "the pool they helped install." Once set up, the water stays crystal clear all summer. Jump in whenever you want, no daily maintenance hassle required.

Stop Three: Cold Drinks + Hot Grill — The Ultimate Backyard Party Duo

Nothing kills the vibe of a spontaneous get-together faster than "We're out of ice — who's making a run?" And if all you've got is cold drinks without hot food, the party always feels like it's missing something. VEVOR's answer: pair cold drinks with fresh outdoor cooking for a complete backyard food setup. The VEVOR commercial ice maker churns out up to 120 lbs of ice per day with a built-in 33 lb storage bin, all in a sleek stainless steel body — fresh ice in six minutes flat, so the drinks never stop flowing. On the other hand, the VEVOR outdoor pizza oven paired with a rolling prep cart brings restaurant-level flavor right to your yard. The oven heats up fast, the multi-tier cart keeps everything organized and within arm's reach, and any corner of your yard instantly becomes an outdoor kitchen.

Cold drink in one hand, a slice of fresh-baked pizza in the other, the whole family raises a toast to "backyard glow-up officially complete." That moment when smoky aromas and icy refreshment hit at the same time? That's the starting line of summer.

Stop Four: Inflatable Screen, Unlock Movie Night

Watching a movie under the stars is the backyard staycation's ultimate experience. The VEVOR Inflatable Movie Screen comes with an air pump and sets up in minutes. No permanent installation is required. Deflate it and store it in the garage when you're done.

This is the step the whole family looks forward to most: deciding together where to place the screen, laying out blankets and cushions, debating tonight's movie list. From now on, every Friday can be "Family Outdoor Movie Night." Kids invite friends over, adults rediscover the joy of watching a movie together without scrolling their phones. One piece of equipment, countless summer nights.

More Than a Renovation. It's a Shared Memory.

"Summer at home should feel like a vacation — not a second job," said Gavin, Brand Director at VEVOR. "With the right tools, any family can turn their backyard into a place where the days feel longer, the evenings feel cooler, and everyone actually wants to stay. That's what we're building at VEVOR: not just better backyards, but better summers — one weekend, one project, one family at a time."

Unlock Your Best Summer Yet — Bring the Vacation Home Today.

Start building your backyard lineup: vevor.com/summer-sale

Visit in person: VEVOR Houston Store: 10951 Farm to Market 1960 Road W, Houston

Summer won't wait. Neither should your backyard. Grab your gear and start building lasting family memories this weekend.

About VEVOR

Pro-Level Performance Without the Pro-Level Price. VEVOR is a home improvement brand built for Home Creators who want to upgrade their spaces with practical, high-performing products at exceptional value. From outdoor living and tools to home improvement equipment and everyday project essentials, VEVOR helps people take on upgrades with confidence, efficiency, and value.

Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects. For more information, visit www.vevor.com. VEVOR products are also available on Amazon.

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SOURCE VEVOR