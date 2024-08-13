The Greater Danbury, CT Area's Largest Self-Storage Facility is On-Schedule to Open October 1st

Extra Space Storage, a publicly traded REIT (NYSE: EXR), will brand, operate, and manage the facility. Extra Space manages 1,400 storage facilities throughout the USA and owns an additional 472 facilities.

Completion is expected by October 1, 2024. The development team, headed by de Stefanis & Associates of White Plains, NY, includes local, Danbury, CT area firms: Claris Construction, Inc. as the construction manager; Structural Consulting Services, P.C. for structural engineering; and CCA, LLC site engineering. Dean Architects PLLC of Clarence, NY, a nationally renowned self-storage design firm, is the architect of record. de Stefanis & Associates, Inc has been in operation since 1958; Carl de Stefanis, P.E., is the current president. The company has developed warehouses, offices, and banking facilities in Westchester County, New York.

"The location is excellent due the proximity to many well-known big box retailers, and the site's easy-on and easy-off access from Super Route 7. Our market research indicates that the area has a high demand for storage. Potential commercial customers inquiring about preleasing our large, exterior-access drive-up units is strong," said Mr. de Stefanis.

CONTACT: Carl de Stefanis, [email protected]

SOURCE dSA Capital LLC