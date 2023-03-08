THE GREATER LOS ANGELES ZOO ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES CALIFORNIA CREDIT UNION AS THE OFFICIAL CREDIT UNION OF THE LOS ANGELES ZOO

As an Official Sponsor, California Credit Union is the Corporate Supporter of the Zoo's Volunteer Program

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association (GLAZA) announces California Credit Union, a 90-year-old $4.5 billion financial institution serving educators and community members throughout Southern California, as the official credit union of the Los Angeles Zoo. Through a multi-year partnership agreement, California Credit Union will provide invaluable financial support for the Zoo's volunteer program. As the exclusive credit union of the Los Angeles Zoo, California Credit Union will be an official sponsor of GLAZA's annual Volunteer Appreciation Day, Beastly Ball, and Walk for the Wild.

"GLAZA and the L.A. Zoo are honored to receive this significant support for our volunteer program from California Credit Union," states Tom Jacobson, president of GLAZA. "Our volunteers lead thousands of school tours each year, educating school-aged children on the animals that reside in our care and the importance of conservation," he goes on to say. "Our volunteer corps of more than 400 individuals is invaluable to our institution and the fulfillment of our mission."

Sponsorship dollars will fund volunteer training and orientation fees, student volunteer scholarship programs, volunteer education and training materials, the uniform budget of all volunteers, and more. As part of GLAZA, Los Angeles Zoo, and California Credit Union's shared commitment to education, the credit union will also host a community day with a local under-resourced school for teachers and students to experience the Zoo during the upcoming year.

"As one of our most treasured and long-standing institutions in the Greater Los Angeles area, the opportunity to partner with GLAZA and the L.A. Zoo was a natural fit, with a shared commitment to supporting our communities and local youth," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We are excited to support its fantastic volunteer program through this partnership, along with furthering its important mission. We look forward to helping bring the L.A. Zoo experience and its important education and conservation messages to our members and the children of our communities."

The benefits of the partnership between the two institutions will be brought directly to California Credit Union members with discounted ticket pricing and promotions for tickets and Zoo experiences. Throughout the year, California Credit Union also will be on-site at the Zoo with innovative sponsor activations and to share information about its unique credit union benefits and services with residents of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Diego counties.

About Glaza

Founded in 1963, the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association (GLAZA) is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve and protect wildlife and enrich the human experience. GLAZA's primary role is to seek and provide financial support for animal welfare, animal species conservation, capital projects, Learning & Engagement, community outreach programs, and marketing at the Los Angeles Zoo, and GLAZA's operations. GLAZA's additional functions include membership sales and relationship management, special events, site rentals, customer service, publications, and volunteer training and management. There are currently over 40,000 GLAZA member households and a volunteer corps of over 400.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 170,000 members and assets of over $4.5 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

