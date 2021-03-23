The Greater Women's Business Council Announces Dates for Two Virtual Power of Partnering Marketplace Events in 2021

ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Women's Business Council (GWBC), one of the largest providers of certification and development resources for women business enterprises (WBEs) in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, is transforming its annual POP (Power of Partnering) Marketplace into two virtual events in 2021.

The two virtual half-day events will be held on Wednesday, March 31 and Wednesday, June 30, providing more opportunities for aspiring women business owners and current GWBC members to network and learn about resources to help grow their businesses. Supplier diversity leaders from some of the top corporations in the region will be on hand to connect with attendees during the virtual events.

"If you want to speed the economic recovery coming out of this pandemic, helping women-owned businesses grow should be at the top of your list," said Kris Oswold, vice president of global supplier diversity at UPS. "The GWBC does a great job developing and connecting WBEs with opportunities at corporations. Their reputation for excellence and network of qualified suppliers is why UPS has partnered with the GWBC for more than 20 years."

The POP Marketplace events will include a general session of panelists discussing the topic of "what's the next normal" in various industries, including utilities, transportation and healthcare. Panel participants are Carol Campbell, managing director of consumer insights at Delta Air Lines; Crystal King, director of supplier diversity & equity at Grady Health System; and Vickie Irwin, general manager of supplier sustainability and equity at Southern Company.

Matchmaker sessions, set up for women business leaders to connect directly with corporate supplier diversity decision makers, also will be offered for women businesses that hold current GWBC certification. Representatives from Accenture, CBRE, Delta Air Lines, Dominion Energy, Grady Health System, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, MARTA, Prime Retail Services, Southern Company, The Boeing Company, The Coca-Cola Company, Trane Technologies and UPS will participate in the matchmaker sessions.

"Our women business members and corporate partners have done an amazing job this past year pivoting, sharing resources and learning to thrive during the most trying times," said Roz Lewis, president and CEO of GWBC. "Our members have helped make it possible for us to continue to safely host events like these to inspire and empower women-owned businesses."

Sponsors of the Power of Partnering Marketplace events include Accenture, Aflac, AGCO, Atlanta Housing, AT&T, Avacend, Bank of America, BMW Manufacturing, Bridgestone, Delta Air Lines, Dominion Energy, Equifax, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Fifth Third Bank, Georgia Power, Grady Health System, Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Macy's, Peapod Digital Labs, Prime Retail Services, Southern Company Gas, Synovus, The Clorox Company, The Coca-Cola Company, Truist, UPS, and Walmart.

Online registration is open for the March 31 event. For more information and to register, visit: https://gwbc.org/event/pop-marketplace-2021-virtual-edition/

For more information about GWBC and its full calendar of 2021 events, please visit gwbc.org.

ABOUT THE GREATER WOMEN'S BUSINESS COUNCIL, INC.

The Greater Women's Business Council, Inc. (GWBC) is a nonprofit organization providing nationally-recognized certification through Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), innovative programming and value-driven events customized to the unique needs of women business enterprises (WBEs) in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. GWBC's constituency is comprised of over 1,000 certified WBEs, dozens of corporate member partners, government entities and business alliances united to inspire, engage and empower women-owned businesses. A Regional Partner Organization of WBENC, GWBC is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with an office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Learn more at www.gwbc.org.

SOURCE The Greater Women's Business Council, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gwbc.org

