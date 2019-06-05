The Greater Women's Business Council Announces New Board Chair and 2019 Board Members

ATLANTA, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Women's Business Council (GWBC) announced the appointment of Deborah Mackins, Supplier Diversity and Business Development, Georgia Power, as new board chair. Additionally, there are 20 members who are a part of the 2019 board roster.

"It's my honor and privilege to introduce Deborah Mackins as the new board chair for the Greater Women's Business Council," said Roz Lewis, GWBC president. "Deb has served on our board for three years and has a mantra for our women business enterprises, 'Don't just get certified, get involved.' Deborah certainly lives by these words and we welcome her as our 2019 - 2020 board chair."

Mackins joined Georgia Power's supplier diversity and development team in 2011. She brings over 20 years of supply chain management and supplier diversity experience to the GWBC Board.

Mackins is the Georgia Power liaison to the Greater Women's Business Council (GWBC), Georgia Black Constructors Association (GBCA) and several business groups supporting Veteran-Owned Businesses.

2019 GWBC Board Members are:

Officers:

Deborah Mackins , Chair, Georgia Power

, Chair, Georgia Power Dr. Lissa J. Miller , 1 st Vice Chair, SunTrust Bank

, 1 Vice Chair, SunTrust Bank Tina Stevens , 2 nd Vice Chair, Secondary Solutions

, 2 Vice Chair, Secondary Solutions Stephanie Pulliam Secretary, AT&T

Livia Whisenhunt , Treasurer, PS Energy Group

, Treasurer, PS Energy Group Dwan H. Armstrong , Parliamentarian, The Clorox Company

Directors-at-large:

Sesley Brown, Accenture

William "Bill" Haley, Aflac

Nancy Williams , ASAP Solutions Group, LLC & WeFresh, LLC

, ASAP Solutions Group, LLC & WeFresh, LLC Louise Connell , BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC

, BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC Patrick Dierberger , Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

, Federal Reserve Bank of Kayla Dang , GMI Group, Inc.

, GMI Group, Inc. Sheila Jordan , Knowledge Architects, LLC

, Knowledge Architects, LLC Anne Marsden , Marsden Marketing

, Marsden Marketing Sushumna Roy Jalajam, Softpath System

Debra White , Sonoco

, Sonoco Tameka Harper , The Coca-Cola Company

, The Coca-Cola Company Evelyn Ashley , Trusted Counsel

, Trusted Counsel Kathleen Marran , UPS

, UPS Tai A. Roberson , Wells Fargo

, Wells Fargo Susie Galyardt , XIOSS

ABOUT THE GREATER WOMEN'S BUSINESS COUNCIL, INC.

The Greater Women's Business Council, Inc. (GWBC) is a not-for-profit organization that provides nationally-recognized certification through its Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) network, innovative programming and value-driven events customized to the unique needs of women business owners (WBEs) in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. GWBC's constituency is comprised of more than 1,000 certified WBEs, dozens of corporate member partners, government entities and business alliances united to inspire, engage and empower women-owned businesses. A Regional Partner Organization of WBENC, GWBC is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with a satellite office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Learn more at www.gwbc.biz.

