The Greater Women's Business Council Announces Region's 2018 TOP Corporations Committed to Advancing Women-Owned Businesses

GWBC's 2018 TOP Corporations of the Year for Women's Business Enterprises are:

WestRock

UPS

Sonoco

SunTrust

Randstad

Grady Health

Georgia Power Company

The Coca-Cola Company

BMW Manufacturing

AT&T

Accenture

"These exceptional corporations are leaders and champions in contributing to the success and growth of our region's women-owned businesses, and we're honored to showcase these 'best in class innovators' in supplier diversity and procurement as our annual TOP Corporations of the Year," said Roz Lewis, president & CEO of GWBC.

GWBC partners with dozens of major companies who are committed to providing a sustainable foundation to bring education, training and the standardization of national certification to women businesses in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The power of these partnerships can be seen through the numbers: GWBC's constituency is comprised of more than 900 certified WBEs that staff more than 58,000 employees and generate more than $5.6 billion in revenue.

GWBC's TOP Corporations of the Year Awards is unique in that each corporate honoree's award is presented through a real-world testimony of a WBE partner whose business has been directly impacted by their support. Judged by a panel of WBEs, criteria for the GWBC TOP Corporations of the Year awards include corporations that are members of the organization; have a dedicated supplier diversity program serving Georgia and the Carolinas; meet and exceed spend goals with WBEs; and actively participate in educational and development activities with WBEs in the region.

ABOUT THE GREATER WOMEN'S BUSINESS COUNCIL, INC.

The Greater Women's Business Council, Inc. (GWBC) is a not-for-profit organization that provides nationally-recognized certification through its Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) network, innovative programming and value-driven events customized to the unique needs of women business owners (WBEs) in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. GWBC's constituency is comprised of more than 900 certified WBEs, dozens of corporate member partners, government entities and business alliances united to inspire, engage and empower women-owned businesses. A Regional Partner Organization of WBENC, GWBC is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with a satellite office in the Carolinas.

