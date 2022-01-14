The Greatest Tomatoes From Europe in 2022: a Delicious Start to the Year in Las Vegas!

Don't miss the Save the Date! Tweet this

From a quick and simple rustic tomato sauce, to a decadent, tomato-centric gourmet dessert, The Greatest Tomatoes From Europe have you covered. You can trust that the flavor will be sweet, non-acidic, and 100% delicious each time!

Will we see you in Las Vegas at the Winter Fancy Food Show ? If you plan on attending, let us know asap. We'd love to invite you to a special Italian meal which will be served at Eataly, hosted by The Greatest Tomatoes From Europe! See all the details below (seats are limited).

Save the Date!

WHAT: Press Event - Be our guest for a fabulous five course dinner featuring the Greatest Tomatoes From Europe. Enjoy a carefully curated wine pairing with each course (non-alcoholic beverages will also be available).

WHEN: February 7, 2022 at 6:30 pm

WHERE: Eataly, Las Vegas

WHY: To taste and learn about the Greatest Tomatoes From Europe

Join us in celebrating the wonderful, prized tomato, and learning why tomatoes from Europe are truly the best. It will be a delicious night to remember!

Please email [email protected] to let us know that you'd like to join us.

NOTE: attendance is limited.

Greatest Tomatoes from Europe is not a specific brand, rather, it is a campaign by ANICAV - The Italian Association of Canned Tomatoes Producers, co-financed by the European Commission - promoting European preserved (canned) tomatoes. www.greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com

SOURCE Greatest Tomatoes from Europe