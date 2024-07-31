The Greatest Treasure Hunt in American History Begins This October

There's Treasure Inside by Jon Collins-Black Unveils the Ultimate Adventure



Join the Quest for Five Hidden Treasure Chests Across the United States

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime! On October 21, 2024, the largest national treasure hunt in American history begins with the launch of Jon Collins-Black's book There's Treasure Inside. This book is your map to discovering five hidden treasure chests scattered across the United States filled with treasure worth millions.

Carefully curated over five years through private sellers and renowned auction houses Sotheby's and Christie's, the treasures include Bitcoin, rare Pokémon cards, gold, precious metals, and artifacts linked to historic figures like Pablo Picasso, Andrew Carnegie, George Washington, Amelia Earhart, Jackie Onassis, Henry David Thoreau and Louis Comfort Tiffany. Each chest tells a unique story and holds immense value.

"I created this treasure hunt because I live for adventure," said Collins-Black. "Inspired by the mythical quests of my childhood fantasies, I hope to ignite that same sense of wonder and curiosity in everyone who joins this journey. This book is your gateway to real-world treasures and a guide to becoming the ultimate treasure hunter in all aspects of life. I'm inviting everyone to join the hunt, embrace the adventure, and uncover the treasures that await both in the world and within yourself."

According to Collins-Black, four of the treasure boxes are of a similar size, while the fifth treasure box is larger and holds the lion's share of the treasure items. Participants may search for and find more than one of the treasures, but all participants will need the book and the clues within it to assist in their search. All of the boxes are located in safe places that are not dangerous to access; anyone of average health should be fine. The book includes an entire section dedicated to safety while hunting.

There's Treasure Inside goes on sale October 21st, 2024 and will be available in hardcover where books are sold. To pre-order the book and learn more, visit https://treasureinside.com .

SOURCE There's Treasure Inside