The Grecian Soap Company® Lathers Up Strong Sales: Goats Celebrate

MURRIETA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Stamatis and his wife Carla were reintroduced to the benefits of goat's milk soap years ago on a trip to Florida when they visited a Greek sponging village.

"While there, looking for Greek food, we came across several shops selling soaps and other products that are made from goat's milk and olive oil… the benefits are incredible," Stamatis said, remembering his Greek grandmother using goat's milk and olive oil for dry, cracked or flaky skin.

"After researching the category, I realized we could make a superior, more natural product using goat's milk and olive oil for customers looking for higher-quality, top-end products," Stamatis recalled.

The Grecian Soap Company® was born in Murrieta, California and today the six-year-old company has products available from its website and over 500 retail stores. Many of the most popular Grecian Soap Company products are also available on QVC.com.

"The ultra-luxurious soaps, lotions, body scrubs and body butters are hand-crafted in the USA in over 25 fragrances using the finest ingredients – all proudly listed on the label," said Stamatis. Goat's milk contains Alpha Hydroxy acid which helps remove dead skin cells leaving skin renewed and more youthful looking. "We never use parabens, sulfates, phthalates or other harsh chemicals and, of course, our products are never tested on animals." Carla Stamatis, a retired registered nurse, supervises the soap making process while creating unique designs and innovative products.

Some of the Grecian Soap Company's most popular items include their organic goat's milk lotions and goat's milk & olive oil soaps. Several specialty soaps have a natural sea sponge built into the soap for a spa-like experience. Recently, they introduced their 2oz. goat's milk lotion tubes in 6 popular fragrances, this convenient size is perfect for traveling or purse.

Stamatis is thrilled that sales are up 25% this year over last year as customers embrace and realize the many benefits of their goat's milk and olive oil products.

The Grecian Soap Company® has a private labeling division and a wholesale business that can be accessed from their website www.greciansoap.com.

