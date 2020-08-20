The Greeley Company announces Medical Staff Services Partnership with Huntington Hospital

DANVERS, Mass., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greeley Company, a division of The Chartis Group and a leader in healthcare consulting, education, external peer review and interim staffing solutions, announces a new partnership to provide medical staff services outsourcing to Huntington Hospital, a 619-bed not-for-profit hospital in Pasadena, CA.

The Greeley Company will provide ongoing national expertise in the areas of accreditation and compliance for the medical staff functions and assume responsibility for the day-to-day operations and supervision of Huntington's medical staff services department including the credentialing and privileging functions. Greeley will also provide administrative and continuing medical education support to medical staff leadership and the organized medical staff. The existing team of five medical services professionals will join The Greeley Company and continue to support the strategic goals and objectives of Huntington Hospital.

The agreement provides Huntington Hospital with Greeley's leading practice methodologies in developing and implementing systems, processes and functions designed to provide continuous compliance with regulatory agencies and accrediting bodies. The resulting reduced administrative burden will allow Huntington Hospital to focus on what they do best: providing effective and appropriate patient care for their community. Greeley will facilitate a modernized and efficient medical staff services department, resulting in improved practitioner and staff satisfaction, decreased credentialing turnaround time, and increased efficiency.

"Our partnership with Huntington Hospital reflects how hospitals are reimagining their operations to improve physician satisfaction and retention," says Sally Pelletier, Greeley's Chief Credentialing Officer. "Each conversation I've personally had with Huntington leadership illustrates a shared vision of a highly effective and contemporary Medical Staff Services Department that provides exceptional quality and value across the Huntington Hospital system."

To learn more about The Greeley Company's credentialing management outsourcing solutions, please call 888.749.3054 or email [email protected].

About Greeley

The Greeley Company is a leading provider of consulting, education, interim staffing, credentialing management, and external peer review to healthcare organizations nationwide. Headquartered in the greater Boston area, The Greeley Company has helped more than 1,000 healthcare organizations within the past three years address challenges related to regulatory compliance, credentialing and privileging, peer reviews, clinician burnout, bylaws, and physician-hospital alignment. The Greeley Company is a part of The Chartis Group, which provides comprehensive advisory and analytics services to the healthcare industry. For more information, please visit www.greeley.com and www.chartis.com.

