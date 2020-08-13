The Greeley Company Expands Physician and Hospital Leadership Education Offerings to Provide Healthcare Leaders with Critical Skills for Success

DANVERS, Mass., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greeley Company, a division of The Chartis Group and a leader in healthcare consulting, education, external peer review and interim staffing solutions, today announced the expansion of its national education offerings to include condensed, virtual editions of its four core seminar tracks. The virtual program offers education in peer review, physician leadership training, physician burnout and credentialing.

"COVID-19 has changed so much about our world. What hasn't changed is that every hospital and healthcare system needs to train physician leaders and other leaders within their organization," said Dr. Rick Sheff, Chief Medical Officer of Greeley. "Our new virtual program delivers the high-quality, engaging leadership training we are known for cost effectively, while minimizing disruption to physician schedules and lost revenue. This is an important way we can support healthcare providers during this difficult time."

Greeley's virtual courses allow attendees to obtain new skills and interact with their peers, all without travel or significant time away from patients or leadership responsibilities. Led by Greeley's outstanding faculty, online courses encourage collaboration with peers and allow attendees to ask questions of faculty in real-time. The condensed courses deliver critical training in under three hours a day. All classes are two days in duration and scheduled as one course per week to allow participants to attend multiple courses.

Greeley's courses are led by topic experts, practicing physician leaders and executives who bring an enhanced ability to connect with attendees. The peer-to-peer training advantage that Greeley provides helps physicians and hospital leaders develop the skills needed to tackle some of healthcare's most difficult challenges.

Medical Executive Committee The Credentialing Solution Peer Review Boot Camp Diagnosis and Treatment for the Physician Burnout Epidemic September 25-26 October 2-3 October 9-10 October 16-17

Learn more and sign up at events.greeley.com/virtualexperience

