The Green Davos | ECI International Eco-Village (Yucun, China) Innovation Forum was held in Yucun, China.

20 Nov, 2023, 04:33 ET

HUZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17th, the second ECI International Eco-Village (Yucun, China) Innovation Forum was held in Yucun, China. At the forum, representatives from Germany, the United States, Brazil, Kenya and other countries attended, together with many domestic experts and scholars to discuss the international experience of innovative development of eco-villages. The village heads of Yucun and the representatives on behalf of the Five continents jointly initiated the global initiative to rural ecological civilization development-"Green Wishes, Shaping the Future". The Memorandum of Cooperation and Exchange of the International Belt and Road, the signing of the Global Partnership Program and the preparatory launching of "Global Village Head Forum" were announced.

Stephan Horvath, Founder of the SilkRoad Cooperation Think Tank from the European Union, delivered a keynote speech on "Harmonizing Sustainability: A Green Journey into China-EU Synergy in EcoVillage Development"; Kyle Stirling, NSF I-Corps mentor from North America and Dean of Data Science School in Indiana University, shared his view on "The Application of AI in the Agricultural Industry, Ecological Environment, Rural Tourism and Everyday Life"; Luiza Bruscato, Executive Director of the Brazilian Roundtable for Sustainable Livestock from the BRICS countries gave a lively presentation on "BRAZILIAN AGRIBUSINESS: Challenges and opportunities"; Leong See Wong Fischer, Director of the SilkRoad Cooperation Think Tank from Switzerland, on behalf of Africa, gave a presentation on "Sustainable Development in Africa - Lake Victoria Circular Economy Initiative".

The cooperation between Yucun and ECI started in 2022 with the launch of the projects for "Four Ones" Innovation Engineering on ecological civilization development, which are "One Forum, One ThinkTank, One Award and One Institution". Under the guidance of the concept of "Double Mountains", the common goal of both parties is to take advantage of the ecovillage village policy, through ECI's worldwide resource network, and with the help of digital empowerment and globalization, to present typical samples of "future villages", deliver innovative stories of China's villages to the world, and help Yucun and even villages all over the world to achieve a global sustainable future.

SOURCE ECI

