The Green Firm Welcomes Jonathan Weilbacher as Associate Attorney

PASADENA, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Firm is pleased to announce the addition of Jonathan Weilbacher to its team of experienced attorneys. His background in corporate law and intellectual property will complement the firm's main practice areas of business and general litigation .

Weilbacher has contributed to the success of various businesses throughout his undergraduate and graduate education, utilizing his understanding of the law and his experience in corporate industries to provide the best service for his clients. He received a certificate of concentration in intellectual property while at New England Law in Boston. There, he served on the board as Vice President of the Sports and Entertainment Law Society.

Before joining The Green Firm , Weilbacher worked for established law firms, including Smith Steiner Vanderpool and Globalwide IP, where he focused on transactions consisting of complex intellectual property assets. He also served as in-house counsel for the prestigious Boston Consulting Group, advising consultants on various corporate agreements, transactions, and policies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to our team. His experience in corporate industries and his understanding of the law will be a valuable asset to our clients," said Managing Partner, Noah Green, Esq.

At The Green Firm, Weilbacher will help complement the firm's primary practice areas with his interests and experience in corporate law, business transactions , and intellectual property. His work at the firm will include representing clients in various litigation matters, such as contract disputes, real estate, and business torts.

"Joining The Green Firm is a great opportunity to work with a team of talented attorneys who share my passion for providing high-quality legal services to clients," Weilbacher said. "I am excited to work with clients across various industries and help them navigate the complex legal landscape."

Weilbacher also played college football for Washington State and San Diego State and was a member of the 2015 Mountain West Championship team. In his free time, he is an avid fitness and health enthusiast and enjoys contributing to local associations around Los Angeles in entrepreneurship, business, and charity. He regularly draws upon his passions to better understand and serve his clients.

About The Green Firm:

The Green Firm is a leading law firm in Pasadena, California, providing legal services to businesses and individuals across various litigation practice areas. The firm's experienced attorneys offer personalized legal advice and representation for contracts, business formations, employment, and tort law. Learn more about The Green Firm today on our website or via the contact information below.

Contact:

Noah Green, Esq., Managing Partner

The Green Firm

(626) 395-7686

[email protected]

