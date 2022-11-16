The Green Laundress Wins MVP

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tub Scrub by The Green Laundress was recently selected as a cleaning product MVP by Apartment Therapy's Shopping Editors' Most Valuable Products of 2022. The company was also recognized by ESSENCE magazine as a top 10 Black-Owned Cleaning Brand in 2022. Earlier this month, The Green Laundress was invited to participate in a food+lifestyle holiday expo highlighting a select group of smaller diverse-owned businesses from around the globe hosted by Good Housekeeping.

According to Ms. Ahmed, "As a small business owner, you're working in a vacuum or bubble with your nose to the grind. Sometimes we just don't see these big, wonderful things coming our way!"

About The Green Laundress

Since 2016, this black woman-owned business has come to be a great resource for families, schools, and businesses in search of eco and people-friendly cleaning products. Erica calls herself "the accidental entrepreneur" because starting a business never crossed her mind as she was working feverishly trying to develop a line of cleaning products that wouldn't irritate her baby's skin. It would be more than decade before "The Green Laundress' would officially become a business.

The Green Laundress continues with their unwavering commitment to equity and accessibility by providing high-quality cleaning products through multiple partnerships to vulnerable communities at reduced prices and even free at times. The company has been an approved vendor with ABM Industries for almost 5 years and continues to be an annual product sponsor of the Washington, DC-based mommy-centered conference, The Momference .

"The cleaning industry is probably a strong decade behind the food industry when it comes to educating about the importance of cleaning healthier and greener, and the impact of cleaning products on our health. There's still a lot to be done but we are making progress!"

