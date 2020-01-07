The Green Mission Inc. Partners with Construction Junction and the Pennsylvania Resources Council to Bring New Direction to Deconstruction

Howard J. Wein, of counsel with Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, Pittsburgh's third largest law firm, who is also immediate past president of Construction Junction as well as former president and current Emeritus board member of the PRC, facilitated the idea with firm management and the nonprofit organizations to ensure good use of the firm's old office furniture. Buchanan donated approximately 65 percent of the furniture it was not moving to the new building.

Mayur Dankhara, COO of TGMI and Jennie Lumpkin, Director of New Business and their team, were able to find a home for most furnishings quickly at several Pittsburgh school districts. Additionally, Stacy Albin, environmental program coordinator with the PRC, worked with the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens to donate about 50 plants. Mike Gable, executive director of Construction Junction was able to accept a portion of the property and lastly TGMI was able to place a large amount of reusable metal cabinets with the Baldwin-Whitehall School District in the suburbs of Pittsburgh.

"The Baldwin-Whitehall School District is thankful to both Buchanan Ingersoll and The Green Mission Inc for the donation of office furniture. This furniture will be utilized by 11 different school districts in Southwestern Pennsylvania," said Mark Cherpak, Business Manager of Baldwin-Whitehall School District.

"We were thrilled that Baldwin-Whitehall School District, along with eleven others, was able to accept over 2,000 pieces of furniture and over 200 metal filing cabinets for use within their facilities. The ability to divert waste and decrease landfill usage reduces environmental waste. It's a win-win for all involved and allows the district to use scarce funding for more important purposes," said Jessica Marschall, CPA and president and CEO of TGMI.

"As with all waste diversion projects, our goal is to provide the means by which individuals and businesses move toward a paradigm of reuse as the primary mode of asset acquisition before purchasing new," Marschall added.

About The Green Mission Inc.

The Green Mission Inc. contracts with individuals and corporations to facilitate the entire process of waste diversion, specializing in corporate office clean-outs and construction and demolition waste. Corporations may choose to deconstruct office space and/or donate office supplies, building materials, equipment and furniture. Individuals may choose to deconstruct living spaces and donate reusable building materials to local 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organizations or government entities for a tax deduction. The Green Mission Inc. prides itself on being a one-stop waste diversion company. We guide clients through all phases of the deconstruction and donation process, including the production of appraisals using the highest standards in the industry. Even when assets have little or no basis for tax deductions, we still tackle the waste diversion issue with or without an appraisal. We are committed to creating a healthier planet by reducing landfill usage nationwide. www.TheGreenMissionInc.com

About the Pennsylvania Resources Council

The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC), established in 1939, is the Commonwealth's oldest grassroots non-profit environmental organization. PRC is recognized as a state and national leader in waste reduction and recycling.

About Construction Junction

For 20 years Construction Junction (CJ) has supported and promoted conservation through the reuse of used and surplus building materials including used furniture and appliances. CJ supports drop-off of these materials at its retail warehouse location in North Point Breeze as well as offering free pick up and deconstruction services for onsite removal of building material donations.

The idea for Construction Junction was developed by the Pennsylvania Resources Council, together with the Green Building Alliance and Conservation Consultants.

About Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney is a national law firm with a proven reputation for providing progressive, industry-leading legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to regional, national and international clients. We service a wide range of businesses, but have especially deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries. Our 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices proudly represent some of the highest profile and innovative companies in the nation, including 50 of the Fortune 100. We bring to clients intimate knowledge of the players, market forces and political and regulatory landscape, and use our full-service capabilities to protect, defend and advance our clients' businesses.

Contact: info@thegreenmissioninc.com

SOURCE The Green Mission Inc

Related Links

https://www.thegreenmissioninc.com

