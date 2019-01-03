The Green Organic Dutchman Adds Deep Medical and Pharmaceutical Experience to its Board of Directors with Appointment of Two New Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX:TGOD) (US:TGODF) is pleased to announce it has appointed Dr. Caroline MacCallum and Jacques Dessureault to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Caroline MacCallum is one of the world's most prominent experts in cannabinoid-based medicine. She is an internist, complex pain and cannabinoid clinician, researcher and clinical instructor in the Department of Medicine, an adjunct professor in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences Program and an associate member of the Department of Palliative Care at the University of British Columbia. She is also the medical director at Greenleaf Medical Clinic, where she has assessed and developed cannabinoid treatment plans for more than 3,000 patients across Canada.

Her recent publication, Practical Consideration for Medical Cannabis Administration and Dosing, is the first of its kind on medical cannabis dosing. Dr. MacCallum has presented internationally on cannabis initiatives and is the expert for several medical cannabis courses. She is working with university research groups, hospitals, health benefit programs, and provincial and national committees to create cannabis guidelines for clinical trials, safe prescribing practices and patient registries. Dr. MacCallum has studied and remains focused on cannabis as a substitute for opioid use and polypharmacy reduction.

"Dr. MacCallum's vast experience in cannabinoid research will be invaluable to TGOD," commented Brian Athaide, CEO & Director of TGOD. "She has been recognized by her peers in the medical industry as an expert in medical cannabis with a focus on dosing, which will be critical as we prepare to launch a suite of multi-dose products under the recently announced Responsible Regulation of Edible Cannabis Products in Canada," continued Athaide.

Mr. Jacques Dessureault has had an extensive pharmaceutical career including significant experience in life sciences, over-the-counter, natural health, and technology industries. He held an international role with Novartis, as a Global Marketing Division Head based in Basel, Switzerland, and domestic senior executive roles as President and General Manager of Valeant Pharmaceutical Inc., Vice-President at Bristol Myer-Squibb and Business Unit Head and General Manager at Novartis Canada. During Mr. Dessureault's time at Valeant Pharmaceuticals, he led all Canadian commercial units including research and development and international manufacturing and technical operations. Additionally, he held responsibilities for government relations and business acquisitions, integrations & divestments.

His entrepreneurial endeavours extend beyond the pharmaceutical industry; Jacques is a strategic advisor with the Casting and Performance Group of Cirque du Soleil, a board member of Optina Diagnostics, part of the Management Committee of The Rosalind & Morris Goodman Family Pediatric Formulations Centre of the CHU Sainte-Justine and is involved in Academia with l'Ecole des Sciences de la Gestion of Université du Quebec a Montreal.

"Mr. Dessureault's senior executive and entrepreneurial experience in growing businesses, improving efficiency, and leading research & development teams will be invaluable to TGOD," commented Brian Athaide, Director and CEO of TGOD. "As we advance the research and development arms of our Company, including our beverage science and research division, Jacques' experience will be critical to launching new novel and innovative product lines."

"We are incredibly fortunate to add Dr. MacCallum and Jacques Dessureault to our Board of Directors at such a pivotal time, as we approach production ramp-up and our first commercial sales," commented Jeff Scott, Chairman of the Board. "The TGOD Board now consists of independent directors with the exception of our CEO. Both new additions possess valuable skills and extensive experience that will greatly benefit TGOD moving forward."

Additionally, Mr. Ian Wilms has stepped down from the Board of Directors to accommodate Dr. MacCallum and Mr. Dessureault, effective immediately. Mr. Wilms played an instrumental role on TGOD's Board of Directors since the Company's formation. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Wilms for his tireless contributions to the team and is pleased he will continue in his corporate role of Government Affairs and Compliance.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a funded capacity of 170,000 kgs and is building 1,382,000 sq. ft. of cultivation facilities across Ontario, Quebec and Jamaica.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

www.tgod.ca

