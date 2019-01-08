The Green Organic Dutchman Appoints Chief Science Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX:TGOD) (US:TGODF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Rav Kumar, PhD as the Company's Chief Science Officer.

Dr. Kumar will lead The Green Organic Dutchman's Science & Innovation Division and oversee all aspects of science-related initiatives including TGOD's science portfolio encompassing advanced and innovative global product lines for patients and consumers. Dr. Kumar will help drive innovation from concept to commercialization at the Company.

With over 25+ years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Kumar is a seasoned senior executive with international experience in Europe, Asia and North America. His career has focussed on discovery, formulation development, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing, quality & compliance and business development. Additionally, he has created several multimillion-dollar industry-academic partnerships and received the 2014 Award for Leadership in Canadian Pharmaceutical Sciences.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Kumar to TGOD. He is a proven and seasoned senior executive with extensive international pharmaceutical experience in developing innovative and novel products with some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies," stated Brian Athaide, CEO and Director of TGOD. "We believe Dr. Kumar, combined with our recent additions of Dr. MacCallum and Jacques Dessureault, establishes a strong foundation for our science and medical team and will provide leadership in global organic cannabis to drive premium innovative solutions for both patients and consumers," continued Athaide.

Previously, Dr. Kumar held various senior leadership roles with GlaxoSmithKline with assignments in the UK, France and Canada, spanning 25 years. His positions included Vice President R&D Operations, and Business Development & Classic Brands. GSK is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and has a market capitalization of CAD $129 billion. Dr. Kumar was involved in the development of numerous global new chemical entities, vaccines and new products at GSK. Further, Dr. Kumar played a pivotal role in building GSK's Research and Development capability in Canada. Additionally, he conceived and executed a $150M spin-out of GSK's Vaccines R&D Unit to create Neomed Biologics and Vaccines Centre of Excellence in Montreal.

Prior to joining TGOD, Dr. Kumar was Managing Director of Apotex India, Apotex's largest investment outside of Canada and included pharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing. He was instrumental in establishing "Apotex Global Business Services" in Mumbai, providing medical, scientific, and commercial services to Apotex globally. Dr. Kumar was instrumental in building out a new leadership team, business processes in addition to strengthening alignment and relationships with Apotex global operations. Apotex is Canada's largest private pharmaceutical company with global annual sales of several billion dollars.

Dr. Kumar's notable volunteer and board experience includes President of the Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical Sciences, board member of CQDM – Pharmaceutical Consortium for Drug Discovery Platforms, and National Steering Committee for Patient-Oriented Research (Canadian Institute of Health Research - CIHR) among others.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Bath, UK and a Bachelor of Pharmacy (Honours) from the University of Cardiff, UK.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a funded capacity of 170,000 kgs and is building 1,382,000 sq. ft. of cultivation facilities across Ontario, Quebec and Jamaica.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

www.tgod.ca

