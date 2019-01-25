The Green Organic Dutchman Comments on Greek Ministry of Agriculture Press Release and Media Coverage

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX:TGOD) (US:TGODF) would like to comment on the Greek Ministry of Agriculture's press release and CNN's (Greece) coverage dated January 25, 2019, related to the Company's proposed Greece operations.

The press release contemplates a significant investment in the development of the pharmaceutical hemp and cannabis sector within Greece and highlights an up to $74 million-euro investment, 34-acre property in Thebes, and a multi-phased large-scale state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility.

The Company confirms it has been in communication with various Greek Ministries, including the Ministry of Rural Development and Food, since early 2018; and is awaiting a license for the production of medicinal cannabis. The Company and the Greek Government have had advanced discussions as to the nature of the proposed plans. The Government appreciates TGOD's organic product and process and values its commitment to sustainability.

Further to TGOD's press release dated January 25, 2019, regarding a shift in planned production from Denmark to other lower cost jurisdictions throughout Europe; Greece, with favourable labour rates and ideal climatic conditions for the cultivation of cannabis, provides an optimal environment to produce high-quality, low-cost, large-scale organic cannabis. The Country's central European location allows export to other European countries with dramatically reduced shipping costs.

While the Company cannot comment on the specifics of its application, it confirms plans to construct and commission a multi-phased facility, subject to Licensing from The Greek Government.

Further information will be provided upon official Licensing.

