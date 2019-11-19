The Green Organic Dutchman Expands Canadian Distribution

Received purchase orders from Alberta , Manitoba and Nova Scotia to be shipped this month

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX:TGOD) (US:TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organic cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has received orders from Alberta, Manitoba and Nova Scotia to be shipped this month, significantly expanding its Canadian distribution footprint. The Company is also launching two new strains in Ontario as well as the world's first organic cannabis certification program for budtenders.

By expanding its distribution to these three provinces, TGOD is gaining access to 340 new retail locations, in addition to Ontario's current 24 stores. In parallel, the Company is launching two new strains in Ontario, Discover (Chocolope) and Tranquility (Zombie Kush). TGOD expects to deliver these new orders this month and plans to continue expanding to other provinces as well as adding new strains and product formats as its production volume increases.

"As we continue scaling up our operations, we are now in a position to start distributing our premium certified organic cannabis products to additional provinces as well as launching new strains," commented Mike Gibbons, Vice President of Sales at TGOD. "Retailers are eager to get access to larger quantities of premium, high-quality dried flower, a market segment currently undersupplied. We are on track to distribute nationally in Q1, 2020."

World's First Organic Cannabis Certification Program for Budtenders

To solidify its leadership position within the organic segment, TGOD is rolling out the world's first organic cannabis certification program for budtenders with the objective of raising awareness around the benefits of organic cannabis. This national education program is being delivered in-person at every retail location distributing TGOD products; over 150 budtenders have already been certified in Ontario alone. To complement the program, TGOD is also hosting in-store activations across the country, elevating the retail experience of Canadian consumers by helping them understand the benefits of buying a premium organic cannabis product. By the end of 2019, TGOD will have hosted 40 in-store activations.

"Organic isn't an adjective, it is a fundamentally different consumer habit where people want to have transparency about where their products are coming from and what goes into them," commented Drew Campbell, Head of Marketing at TGOD. "We want the first question for a budtender to ask when somebody goes in-store to be: Would you prefer organic?"

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organic cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its certified-organic cannabis is grown in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities are built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD plans to expand its product portfolio by launching a series of next-generation cannabis products such as organic teas, infusers and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements about the availability of the Company's products at the Ontario Cannabis Store or other retailers, plans to offer certain products to various provinces, statements about future production capacity, statements about the receipt of any regulatory permits or licences, statements about the offering of any particular products by the Company in any jurisdiction and statements regarding the future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX nor the TSX's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

