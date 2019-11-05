The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings to Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results After Market Close on November 14, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organic cannabis, announced today that the Company expects to release its third quarter 2019 earnings on Thursday, November 14, 2019 after market close. The Company will hold a conference call conducted by Brian Athaide, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Bovingdon, Chief Financial Officer, on November 15, 2019 at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results and future outlook.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Date: November 15, 2019 | Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In

Local – Toronto: (+1) 416 764-8688

Toll Free – North America: (+1) 888 390-0546

Conference ID – 46182744

Listen to Webcast

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2130238/DA83D527E6EA60E9F6B1265453F32E1C

Replay Dial-In

Local – Toronto: (+1) 416 764-8677

Toll Free – North America: (+1) 888 390-0541

Replay Passcode: 182744 # [Available until November 22, 2019]

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organic cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its certified-organic cannabis is grown in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities are built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD plans to expand its product portfolio by launching a series of next-generation cannabis products such as organic teas, infusers and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

