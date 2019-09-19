The Green Organic Dutchman Hosts Analyst Site Visit at Hamilton and Valleyfield Facilities

"We are doing something no other producer has done before, growing premium certified organic cannabis at scale. By leveraging our proprietary growing methods, purpose-built facilities and industry-leading horticultural team, we are creating a wide economic moat within the premium organic segment," commented Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. "We are extremely proud to showcase the hard work that went into designing and building these state-of-the-art facilities as well as our cannabis 2.0 portfolio."

Highlights

Approximately 25 analysts from Canada and the United States participating.





and participating. Growing team will showcase TGOD's grow differentiation and proprietary horticultural practices.





Tour includes walk through of TGOD's purpose-built facilities designed specifically for certified organic cannabis cultivation.





Hamilton hybrid greenhouse now completed; all rooms licensed by Health Canada, bringing total annual production capacity for the site to 17,500 kg.





hybrid greenhouse now completed; all rooms licensed by Health Canada, bringing total annual production capacity for the site to 17,500 kg. Valleyfield first phase on track to be completed in Q4 with the first harvest in early 2020, taking annual production capacity for the site to 65,000 kg.





first phase on track to be completed in Q4 with the first harvest in early 2020, taking annual production capacity for the site to 65,000 kg. Cannabis 2.0 portfolio unveiling, including non-infused beverage formulations sampling.





Large scale cultivation combined with premium pricing will generate industry-leading margins.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. TGOD also has organic hemp CBD oil operations in Canada, and through its wholly owned subsidiary HemPoland distributes premium hemp CBD oil in the EU. The Company grows high quality, certified organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a planned capacity of 219,000 kgs and is building 1,643,600 sq. ft. of cultivation and processing facilities across Ontario, Quebec, Jamaica and Denmark.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements about construction and future production, statements about analysts and investors participation level, statement about the offering of any particular products by the Company in any jurisdiction and statements regarding the future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available on SEDAR. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

None of the NASDAQ, the TSX nor the TSX's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.