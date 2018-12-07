The Green Organic Dutchman launches brand new website focused on medical patients and recreational consumers

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF) is pleased to announce the launch of its brand new experiential patient and consumer website focused on delivering the absolute best online experience in the industry.

The result of over 3,000 patient interviews, multiple surveys and questionnaires, and months of planning, this new and improved website provides a number of incredible features including an all new sales experience and Search Engine Optimization ("SEO") focused on organic content, sustainability and community activities. The TGOD online experience has been upgraded to include patient portals, consumer education centres and an entirely redesigned investor section. Additionally, updated media portals offer a number of short films focused on the organic difference, sustainability, and behind the scenes interviews with TGOD employees.

TGOD is pleased to present this new comprehensive website for the first time. Please visit www.tgod.ca to experience the future of TGOD.

"TGOD is committed to providing the ultimate cannabis experience for consumers," said Andrew Pollock, Vice President, Marketing of TGOD. "A website is the first point of contact for most consumers. Those consumers have many choices with respect to their cannabis brands, and it is critical that TGOD provide them with the ultimate experience. With respect to navigation, content and shopability, we believe we have the absolute best website in the cannabis industry today."

A selection of 200 medical patients will have first access to purchase TGOD's organic cannabis in late January 2019. Individuals looking to sign-up for future cannabis sales in Spring 2019 may register here.

Investors looking to experience the new and improved Investor Centre and sign-up for the Company's latest corporate updates and press releases can do so here.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

ABOUT THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. is a premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America and the Canadian adult-use market. The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a funded capacity of 170,000 kgs and is building 1,382,000 sq. ft. of cultivation facilities across Ontario, Quebec and Jamaica.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements about the future legalization of cannabis-infused products in Canada, statements about future research, development and innovation by the Company, statements about the offering of any particular products by the Company in any jurisdiction and statements regarding the future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.