The Green Organic Dutchman Receives Award for Leadership in Organic Farming from the Canada Organic Trade Association

Awarded COTA's prestigious leadership award for its efforts in championing organic cultivation practices

Recognized as a trailblazer for its commitment to sustainability in a resource-intensive industry known for its large carbon footprint

Sustainable initiatives include water capture and conservation, recyclable packaging, reusable living soil, hybrid greenhouses built to LEED certification standards, community farm, and more

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX:TGOD) (US:TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organic cannabis, is honoured to announce that it has received the prestigious Leadership in Organic Farming Award ("Award") from the Canada Organic Trade Association ("COTA"). Organic Leadership Awards are given to industry leaders who have displayed exceptional leadership through their involvement in advancing Canada's organic sector.

As consumers become increasingly savvy about the cannabis they purchase, the certified organic segment is poised to grow in popularity. It offers a clean, safe and high-quality alternative to mass-produced options grown in rockwool or other synthetic mediums. Furthermore, market research indicates that sustainability is a key driver when making purchase decisions; consumers favour supporting environmentally responsible organizations.

"TGOD was born from a bold vision, building the global leader in certified organic cannabis. Receiving this award validates the hard work and dedication of the team at TGOD and speaks to our promise of making life better for our customers and the communities where we do business. We would like to thank COTA for recognizing our efforts and commitment to sustainable organic cultivation," commented Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD.

The Award recognizes TGOD's continued commitment to organic practices through the development of additional sustainability measures, sharing of knowledge with others, and mentorship. The Company has implemented a number of key initiatives to bolster its environmental, social and governance (ESG) program.

TGOD Community Farm

TGOD's community farm grows food for donation to a local charity that not only distributes food, but also educates individuals, and provides support and financial counselling to new mothers.

Water Capture and Conservation

At its two Canadian facilities, TGOD has invested in a rainwater recapture system that collects rainwater (and melting snow) from the roof, recapture basins that hold up to 5 million litres, and other areas. The Company has been able to reduce its need to draw fresh water from the local well systems.

Recyclable Packaging

TGOD is committed to sourcing materials that are recycled, reusable and recyclable. The Company considers the impacts of its supply chain and the materials it uses.

Global Cannabis Partnership (GCP)

TGOD is a founding member of the Global Cannabis Partnership (GCP) (founded in 2018). This international initiative looks to establish worldwide corporate social responsibility (CSR) standards in the legal cannabis industry.

Reusable Living Soil

TGOD's certified organic cannabis is grown in living soil, putting the flower in charge. The living soil allows the Company to send significantly less waste to landfill as the same soil can be used for up to seven years, unlike traditional cannabis growing methods which use the inert rockwool medium and dispose of it after each harvest.

Rooted in the Community

In 2019, TGOD established a volunteer group called "Rooted in the Community"—named to showcase how important it is for the Company to be an integral part of the communities where it operates. They recently participated in the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup and are working to support homeless Ontarians in the Hamilton region.

Hybrid Greenhouses

TGOD's hybrid greenhouses have been built to LEED certification standards. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is an internationally recognized rating system for green buildings.

Environmental Farm Plan

In March 2018, TGOD was the first cannabis company to complete an Environmental Farm Plan ("EFP"). The EFP is a voluntary assessment used to assess 23 distinct environmental areas on the farm.

Barn Swallow Project

Barn swallows are a bird species that are endangered in Ontario. To help in the swallows' population recovery, TGOD has installed and monitored approximately one dozen nesting cups on the community farm.

COTA is an association representing the entirety of the value chain for the organic industry in Canada, from growers, farmers and processors to importers, exporters and retailers. The "COTA's mission is to promote and protect the growth of organic trade to benefit the environment, farmers, the public and the economy".

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US‐OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organic cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its certified‐organic cannabis is grown in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities are being built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD plans to expand its product portfolio by launching a series of next‐generation cannabis products such as organic teas, infusers and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017 and December 19, 2019 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT" and "TGOD.WS", respectively. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward‐looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's sustainability efforts, and statements regarding the future performance of the Company. Forward‐looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward‐looking statements throughout this news release. Forward‐looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available on SEDAR. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX nor the TSX's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.