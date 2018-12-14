The Green Organic Dutchman Signs a Commercial Sublicense with EnWave and Tilray to Dry Cannabis in Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX: TGOD) (US : TGODF) is pleased to announce it has signed a royalty-bearing commercial sublicense (the "Agreement") with EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) ("EnWave") and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) ("Tilray").

EnWave has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products.

EnWave and Tilray entered into an exclusive partnership in October 2017 in which EnWave named Tilray as its licensed partner (the "License"). The License grants Tilray an exclusive right to use and sub-license EnWave's proprietary REV™ dehydration technology in Canada. Under the terms of the License, EnWave and Tilray will share royalties from TGOD's use of EnWave's REV™ technology on an undisclosed basis.

The Agreement grants TGOD the right to use EnWave's proprietary Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") dehydration technology to dry organic cannabis in its Canadian operations. Pursuant to the Agreement, TGOD has signed an equipment purchase agreement and submitted a purchase order to EnWave for a large-scale 60kW commercial REV™ machine to initiate commercial production.

"We are incredibly excited to utilize this proprietary and advanced dehydration technology, which will promote consistency in the manufacturing of our premium organic products, improve space efficiency by reducing the need for drying rooms and quicken TGOD's time from harvest to sale," stated Brian Athaide, TGOD's Chief Executive Officer.

