THE GREEN WAVE OF SUCCESS CONTINUES AT TULANE UNIVERSITY WITH THREE NEW FIELD SURFACES INSTALLED BY HELLAS

News provided by

Hellas

07 Sep, 2023, 10:49 ET

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Wave of Tulane University proudly unveiled a new field at Yulman Football Stadium to open their 2023 season. The new football field is one of three new surfaces being installed by Hellas at Tulane. The Green Wave entered the new football season coming off a 2022 Cotton Bowl victory at AT&T Stadium where they played on a Hellas turf system.

"That was an awesome surface at AT&T Stadium," said Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz. "It was different than any other field we had played on. We wanted that same turf system in our home stadium."

Like the field at AT&T Stadium, Yulman Football Stadium features Hellas' Matrix Helix® monofilament turf system, designed to withstand the rigors of intense football games and training while providing an unparalleled combination of resiliency and comfort. Supported by a shock pad known as Cushdrain® and Ecotherm® infill which keeps field temperatures 30 degrees cooler than traditional infill products, Tulane University is making a statement for player safety and performance with their new surfaces.

"The cooler temperature on the field really saves the strength and energy of our athletes," said Fritz who was recently named the winner of the 2022 George Munger College Coach of the Year Award. "We are excited about continuing to build on the success from last season here at Tulane University."

In addition to a new field for the football team, Tulane is also partnering with Hellas to install a turf field at Turchin Baseball Stadium this fall along with a batting cage practice area featuring Major Play® turf. Like Matrix Helix, Major Play is a monofilament turf known for consistency and superior playability. The Tulane Baseball team has reached the Men's College World Series twice since 2001.

The Green Wave gridiron will host its second game of the season at Yulman Stadium on September 9 against Ole Miss after an impressive 37-17 win in their home opener against the University of South Alabama on September 2.

About Hellas - Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Hellas is a single-source provider of turf, tracks, courts, sports lighting, and sports amenities projects. In addition to hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, 12 NFL teams play or practice on turf by Hellas including, the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, and Arizona Cardinals. For more information visit HellasConstruction.com

About Tulane University - Founded as the Medical College of Louisiana in 1834 by seven young medical doctors, Tulane was turned into a comprehensive public university as the University of Louisiana by the state legislature in 1847.[7] The institution became private under the endowments of Paul Tulane and Josephine Louise Newcomb in 1884 and 1887. The Tulane University Law School and Tulane University Medical School are, respectively, the 12th oldest law school and 15th oldest medical school in the United States.

Contact: Jeff Power
Hellas Director of Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Hellas

