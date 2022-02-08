The Greenbrier of West Sulphur Springs, West Virginia Chooses CasinoTrac Management System

MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces it has signed an agreement to install the CasinoTrac management system at the Greenbrier, America's resort in West Virgina.

"CasinoTrac is the leading CMS system brand choice of the country's most storied and historic casino destinations on the National Historical register. Our system has been in use at multiple national historical registered sites from 1800`s in South Dakota and Nevada and now West Virginia where The Greenbrier, a luxury destination since 1778, is installing CasinoTrac." said Chad Hoehne, President and CEO of Table Trac Inc. "It's an honor for us."

"After a thorough search, Casino Trac emerged as best fit for a new software system at The Casino Club at The Greenbrier," said Steve Johnston, Vice President of Casino Operations. "With their long history of quality, stable products and outstanding customer service, we felt like it meshed well with the standard of excellence we have established since opening The Casino Club at The Greenbrier in 2010."

About The Greenbrier

The Greenbrier is a luxury mountain resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. With a history dating back to 1778, the 710 perfectly appointed Signature Resort Rooms, Classic and Historic Suites, Legacy Cottages and Estate Homes are situated on The Greenbrier's breathtaking 11,000-acre playground. Play championship golf courses or experience more than 55 activities. America's only private casino features table games, slot machines and the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Greenbrier's full-service mineral spa is widely recognized as one of the most luxurious in the world, and the Retail Collection is comprised of more than 35 boutiques, shops and hand-crafted works of art. The Greenbrier Restaurant Collection includes 20 restaurants, cafés and lounges.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

