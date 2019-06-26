The Greenhouse Day Spa Celebrates Opening as Houston's Newest Boutique Spa

HOUSTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenhouse Day Spa is pleased to announce the celebrated opening of its new seven-room luxury boutique spa, offering the highest quality customized massage services and facials. Situated in a River Oaks area neighborhood, the Spa specializes in several organic skin care lines, including Yonka, an exclusive French brand made from essential oils, fruit and plant extracts and marine active ingredients, and Sorella Apothecary, a botanically based, professional line balancing the best of both science and nature.

Darcey Matthews, founder and owner of the Spa, said, "Located in the heart of Houston, a city without defined seasons, The Greenhouse Day Spa provides a distinctive opportunity to explore the cadence and renewal of each time of the year. With nature as our guide, our trained therapists and estheticians use organic herbs, natural oils, and unique botanicals to create a variety of signature treatments to compliment the individuality of each season. The Greenhouse Day Spa experience is personalized and truly unique, where you can rediscover your essential self, while being pampered in an elegant, comfortable and relaxed atmosphere.

"I am proud to support other women-owned businesses that were built on enthusiasm and perseverance, by highlighting a different entrepreneur each month. I have always been passionate about creating a spa environment that is dedicated to focusing the mind, nurturing the body and uplifting the spirit. We encourage you to visit The Greenhouse Day Spa to escape the demands of everyday life and indulge in an hour or an entire day of pampering," concluded Matthews.

The Greenhouse Day Spa provides a number of spa package options for individuals and groups to enjoy, including deluxe therapies such as facials, massages, waxing and body treatments. Each individual service and treatment package is designed for the discovery of one's potential for true balance and wellness and the restoration of their inner spirit.

About The Greenhouse Day Spa:

The Greenhouse Day Spa provides services intended to be restorative, relaxing, and, most importantly, therapeutic. It adheres to the principles of the International Spa Association which defines a spa as a place devoted to enhancing the overall well-being through a variety of professional services encouraging the renewal of mind, body and spirit. The Greenhouse Day Spa uses organic herbs, natural oils and unique botanicals in its signature treatments to compliment the individuality of each season. To book an appointment, or to learn more about the services of The Greenhouse Day Spa, please visit www.thegreenhousedayspa.com/. You can also connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Darcey Matthews:

Understanding the stresses that daily life can have on one's mind, body and spirit, Darcey Matthews followed her passion to design an elegant, comfortable spa experience as a reprieve from life's demands. Darcey's professional career as a corporate executive exposed her to international cultures where she came to appreciate the diverse and individual needs for personal rejuvenation. She has brought her professional knowledge and personal experiences to The Greenhouse Day Spa by offering customized spa services to the uniquely diverse Houston community. More information is available at www.thegreenhousedayspa.com/

Contact:

Darcey Matthews, Founder and Owner

The Greenhouse Day Spa

2412 Woodhead Street, Houston, TX 77019

For appointments, please call 713.485.4444

For questions regarding services, treatments, and packages, please email

info@thegreenhousedayspa.com.

www.thegreenhousedayspa.com

SOURCE The Greenhouse Day Spa

