THE GREENHOUSE OF WALLED LAKE IN CONJUNCTION WITH UBAKED CANNABIS EDIBLES COMPANY ANNOUNCES, "POT FOR PLASMA" AS OUR STATE AND OUR NATION BATTLE A SEVERE BLOOD AND PLASMA SHORTAGE

WALLED LAKE, Mich., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the worst blood and plasma shortage in more than 10 years throughout the state of Michigan and the rest of the United States. The American Red Cross and the Michigan Association of Blood Banks are pleading for help by way of people donating blood and plasma. Greenhouse of Walled Lake and UBaked Cannabis Edibles of Burton is responding. Beginning Tuesday, January 18th , the two companies have collaborated to give free pre-rolled joints to anyone over 21 years of age who comes in with any sort of proof that they have donated blood or plasma. A sticker, a band aid on your arm, etc. is all that recipients will need. There is no purchase necessary.

It was just one year ago that Greenhouse of Walled Lake debuted their worldwide acclaimed "Pot for Shots" promotion where they gave away more than 30,000 pre-rolls to anyone who showed proof of Covid vaccination.

Greenhouse of Walled Lake founder and owner, Jerry Millen stated, "Our state and our country continues to be in crisis, and we are asking people to go out an donate their blood or plasma at a convenient site. Their generous donations may allow someone to have a surgery or even save their life. "POT FOR PLASMA" is our way of rewarding our old customers and new customers for giving back to the community. In fact, I will be donating my blood and plasma as well"

