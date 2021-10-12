The GREENIES™ Brand Introduces Line of Supplements for Dogs, to Support Canine Health and Wellness

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey shows that 77% of pet parents have concern about their pet's health1. To help pet owners take a more proactive approach to their dogs' health, the makers of vet-recommended GREENIES™ brand have launched GREENIES™ Dog Supplements – tail waggingly good, easy-to-feed soft chews in three varieties: Hip & Joint, Immune Health, and Skin & Coat – specially formulated by a team of Ph.D. animal nutritionists. The new Supplements aim to support pets' wellness to help dogs be at their best.

"The GREENIES brand is trusted in oral health, so it was only natural for us to expand to a new category, offering a product to help pet parents take a more active role in their pet's wellness," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing, Mars Petcare. "With new GREENIES Dog Supplements, pet parents can give their dogs this tasty, once-a-day soft chew, just as they would take a vitamin supplement themselves, and know they're turning health into something their pets really enjoy."

GREENIES Dog Supplements are designed to help care for our pets in a way that's both effortless and enjoyable. They come in three easily identifiable varieties – Hip & Joint, Skin & Coat and Immune Health – to meet the pet's specific needs:

GREENIES Hip & Joint Dog Supplements contain active ingredients Glucosamine and Chondroitin to help your dog continue to be active.

contain active ingredients Glucosamine and Chondroitin to help your dog continue to be active. GREENIES Skin & Coat Supplements contain fish oil, naturally rich in omega-3 fatty acids like EPA & DHA, to provide nourishment for your dog's skin and coat.

contain fish oil, naturally rich in omega-3 fatty acids like EPA & DHA, to provide nourishment for your dog's skin and coat. GREENIES Immune Health Supplements contain a powerful blend of antioxidants, Vitamin C and Vitamin E, to help support your dog's natural defenses.

Made in the USA with quality ingredients from around the world, including real chicken, all varieties of GREENIES Dog Supplements contain no artificial flavors and no artificial preservatives2, have no fillers and are formulated with high-quality ingredients.

GREENIES Dog Supplements are now available online only nationwide. For more information, visit greenies.com/supplements, and follow the GREENIES™ brand on social including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

About the GREENIES™ Brand

The GREENIES™ brand puts the fun back in pet parenting by offering a line of dental treats that are irresistibly tasty and help keep your pet healthy and happy day after day. Proudly made in Kansas City facilities since 1996 with quality, natural ingredients – plus vitamins, minerals and nutrients – from around the world, vet-recommended GREENIES™ dental treats clean teeth by using dogs' natural chewing action to clean the surfaces of their teeth. For more information, visit www.Greenies.com or Facebook.com/Greenies.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

1 As reported in February 2021 by Kinship Partners in the first modern pet parent report

2 Trace amounts may be present due to potential cross-contact during manufacturing

SOURCE GREENIES

Related Links

https://www.greenies.com

