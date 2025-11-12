THE GREENIES™ BRAND LAUNCHES "PAWLIDAY HELPER" BOXES TO CELEBRATE DELIVERY DRIVERS AS UNSUNG HOLIDAY HEROES

The GREENIES™ brand is helping families thank delivery drivers this holiday season with limited-edition gift boxes that spread holiday cheer—and support healthy smiles for dogs along their routes

Delivery drivers are the everyday heroes of the holidays, and this season, the GREENIES™ brand is returning the favor with limited-edition "Pawliday Helper" Boxes, filled with GREENIES dog treats, apparel and a customizable thank-you card.

Starting November 13, families can purchase the boxes online at greeniespawlidayhelpers.com while supplies last.

The GREENIES brand is also donating $10,000 to VCA Charities to support pet health and care this holiday season.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivery drivers are the everyday heroes of the holidays, tirelessly delivering gifts and holiday essentials throughout the season. Many drivers even go above and beyond the call of duty, purchasing dog treats out of their own pockets to foster moments of connection with dogs they meet along their routes. This season, the GREENIES™ brand is helping return the favor with a limited-edition "Pawliday Helper" Box, to thank the delivery drivers who keep the season merry and our dogs smiling.

This holiday season, GREENIES™ is offering “Pawliday Helper” Gift Boxes for families to show appreciation for their favorite delivery driver.

Starting November 13, the brand is inviting families to celebrate the season of giving by purchasing and gifting a GREENIES "Pawliday Helper" Box to their local delivery drivers. Filled with a branded tote bag, hat, sweatshirt, along with GREENIES Dental Treats and GREENIES ANYTIME BITES™ dog treats to pass out to dogs along their route – the gift box also includes a blank thank-you card that families can personalize to show their appreciation.

"At the GREENIES brand, we believe in celebrating the heartfelt moments of joyful connection that pets bring into our lives," said Matt Thompson, Director of the GREENIES brand, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "This year, we're making it even easier to spread holiday cheer by honoring the delivery drivers who make the season possible. It is so special to see the bonds they share with our dogs and witnessing the small acts of kindness that connect drivers, pets, and their families through tasty, jolly moments."

The GREENIES "Pawliday Helper" Boxes will be available for $10 plus tax at greeniespawlidayhelpers.com, while supplies last, with a second drop to follow in early December. The kits will be shipped directly to households, allowing families to gift the boxes to those who keep the holidays running and tails wagging.

In celebration of these limited-time boxes, and to help further the Mars Petcare purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS, the GREENIES brand will also be donating $10,000 to VCA Charities to help animals in need.

For more information on the kits and GREENIES holiday offers, visit Greenies.com or follow GREENIES on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

