THE GREENIES™ BRAND TEAMS UP WITH UCONN HUSKIES TO CHAMPION CANINE DENTAL HEALTH ON AND OFF THE COURT

America's #1 dog dental treat brand is empowering pet parents to protect their dog's teeth during this year's national college basketball championship

The GREENIES™ brand is leveraging college basketball's biggest stage and calling on fans nationwide to take the pledge to "Be Your Dog's Mouthguard" – a movement for pet parents to protect their dog's teeth, just as their favorite basketball players do both on and off the court.

This March, the brand is teaming up with the UConn Huskies alongside alum star player Diana Taurasi, tapping into the college basketball fandom to remind pet parents to care for their canine teammates and be the ultimate defense for their dog's oral health.

From oral health to daily nutrition, GREENIES products make a dog's wellness routine easy with dental treats that are as beneficial as they are tasty.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This tournament season, GREENIES™, America's #1 dog dental treat brand, is teaming up with UConn Huskies basketball to empower pet parents to be the ultimate defense for their dog's dental health. With a staggering 80% of dogs showing signs of dental disease by age 3*, which if overlooked, can lead to pain, disease, and impact on their overall wellbeing, the brand is spotlighting dog dental health on college basketball's biggest stage – making champion-level dog dental care easy and accessible for every fan.

This March, the GREENIES™ brand is teaming up with the storied UConn Huskies and basketball icon Diana Taurasi to champion dog dental health Together with WNBA icon, UConn star alum and dog-lover Diana Taurasi, the GREENIES™ brand is calling on pet parents nationwide to take the pledge to “Be Your Dog’s Mouthguard.”

The GREENIES brand is calling on fans nationwide to pledge to "Be Your Dog's Mouthguard"– a movement for pet parents to help protect their dog's teeth, just as their favorite basketball players do, both on and off the court. Beginning today, fans can visit GreeniesBeYourDogsMouthguard.com to take the pledge, and if either of the UConn Men's or Women's basketball teams wins the national championship, pledge-takers will win big with free GREENIES Dog Dental Treats (terms apply).

In a powerhouse partnership with basketball icon Diana Taurasi and the storied UConn Huskies program, the GREENIES brand is tapping into the heart of the fandom to make at-home dental care a win for dogs everywhere. Even Jonathan, the legendary costumed UConn Huskies mascot, will be sporting a custom GREENIES Mouthguard as a reminder that every champion needs to protect their teeth.

"As a former Husky, I know what loyalty and dedication look like," said former WNBA star and 3-time UConn champion Diana Taurasi. "That's why I'm teaming up with the GREENIES brand to challenge fans to bring the same winning energy they have for their teams to protect their dog's dental health. This March, during college basketball's biggest moment, we're calling on everyone to step up and 'Be Your Dog's Mouthguard.'"

GREENIES Dog Dental Treats fight plaque and tartar buildup, freshen breath, and support healthy gums and teeth, which, when added to your pet's daily routine, can help improve your dog's dental hygiene to support their oral and overall health. Your pet's wellness routine shouldn't be hard – GREENIES products make supporting health a priority.

"Defense is essential for winning championships, and that matters at home, too," said Mindy Barry, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "If we can use this moment with the UConn Huskies to rally pet parents around their dog's dental care the same way they rally behind their favorite teams, we're doing something meaningful for dogs everywhere."

This March, pet parents can add dental defense to their dog's daily playbook. They can also explore GREENIES Canine Dental Check, an AI-powered tool that helps monitor a dog's dental health using a simple smartphone photo, making it easier than ever to stay on top of their oral care between vet visits.

For more information on the GREENIES brand or to take the pledge, visit Greenies.com and follow GREENIES on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

*Journal of Veterinary Medical Science. (2022). Prevalence of periodontal issues in dogs over two years of age.

CONTACTS:

Wes Bottoms, Mars Petcare [email protected]

Meredith Kessler, Weber Shandwick [email protected]

SOURCE GREENIES™