TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenwich Concours, held May 29 to 31, is celebrating its 30th anniversary as the longest-running automotive concours in the Northeast. Guests will enjoy three days of events, hundreds of rare and iconic automobiles as well as hands-on driving experiences and luxury hospitality at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Conn.

The Greenwich Concours has built its reputation on the world-class cars featured each year. For its 30th showing, a selection of iconic vehicles from key classes include:

The Greenwich Concours Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Rare Automotive Icons and Coastal Luxury Experiences

Cars of Greenwich Avenue, celebrating local car culture and tastes (Saturday):

2012 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, 2026 Koenigsegg CC850, 1991 Ferrari F40, 1980 Porsche 934 and 2023 RUF CTR Anniversary



Cars of the Grand Marshal, honoring the restorative work of Paul Russell (Saturday & Sunday):

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and a 1938 Talbot-Lago T-150-C SS



Special Display, featuring the Hagerty Drivers Foundation and National Historic Vehicle Register:

1937 Cord 812, originally owned by Amelia Earhart



A Weekend of Iconic Automobiles and Coastal Luxury

The weekend kicks off with The Grand Tour on Friday morning where spectators can witness a selection of competing vehicles as they gather for a send-off from the Malcolm Pray Achievement Center.

Saturday's Concours de Sport will be a motorsports-focused celebration, featuring a highly-curated selection of the epitome of automotive design, performance and innovation. The event will feature 17 judged classes including Cars of Goodwood, Shelby GT350s, Japanese Z Cars and Sports Car Evolution (1960s - 1980s). Sunday's Concours d'Elegance will also feature 17 classes, focused on elegant and refined models throughout automotive history. Among featured classes this year are Porsche Original Owners, Post-War English Sports and Sports Car Evolution (1920s - 1950s). In all, guests can expect to see more than 300 cars during The Greenwich Concours weekend.

Saturday's Reverie is a waterfront evening honoring Grand Marshal Paul Russell. Guests will enjoy elevated culinary offerings from five favorite Greenwich restaurants including Hinoki-Moli, Country Table, Siren Restobar, Grigg Street and BoBos. Hand-crafted cocktails and bespoke experiences will be offered as guests enjoy a curated selection of vehicles from The Greenwich Concours.

Throughout the weekend, enthusiasts can get behind the wheel of a classic enthusiast car during Hagerty Ride & Drives, presented in partnership with Mobil 1. There will also be opportunities to drive the latest BMW, Lotus, Polestar and Rivian models. New for 2026 are 'High Tide Talks,' showcasing important cars and their stories with interviews from vehicle owners, drivers and industry leaders.

2026 Grand Marshal Paul Russell: Celebrating a Career of Automotive Craftsmanship

Paul Russell is passionately committed to preserving great examples of automotive design and honoring their original construction details. His underlying goal is to reproduce period construction techniques so that future generations of restorers can see cars as they were originally conceived and built. He founded Paul Russell and Company in 1978 with the ambition to have a small shop employing the best people capable of doing the highest quality work in the industry. As a result, Russell has restored 52 Best of Show winners including four at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, four at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, one at The Amelia Concours and seven and Cavallino Classic. Among the iconic restorations taken on by Russell are the 1938 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic and the 1930 Mercedes-Benz SSK "Count Trossi."

A selection of Paul Russell-restored masterpieces will be on display during The Greenwich Concours including:

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO: Chassis 3413 GT is the third 250 GTO built, completed at the factory on April 30, 1962, in Rosso Cina over blue, with matching engine and chassis numbers. Within days of completion, the car was on the circuit in Sicily, serving as the practice car for the 1962 Targa Florio in the hands of Phil Hill and Ferrari engineer Mauro Forghieri. After a 1964 factory conversion by Carrozzeria Scaglietti to Series II specs, it returned to the Targa Florio to finish fifth overall and first in class, continued racing with further wins in 1965 and was ultimately restored in 2022 by Paul Russell and Company.

Chassis 3413 GT is the third 250 GTO built, completed at the factory on April 30, 1962, in Rosso Cina over blue, with matching engine and chassis numbers. Within days of completion, the car was on the circuit in Sicily, serving as the practice car for the 1962 Targa Florio in the hands of Phil Hill and Ferrari engineer Mauro Forghieri. After a 1964 factory conversion by Carrozzeria Scaglietti to Series II specs, it returned to the Targa Florio to finish fifth overall and first in class, continued racing with further wins in 1965 and was ultimately restored in 2022 by Paul Russell and Company. 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL: Introduced in 1954 from the Le Mans-winning W194 race program at the urging of importer Max Hoffman, the SL is one of the most significant postwar road cars, pioneering direct fuel injection and a race-derived spaceframe chassis. Its iconic gullwing doors became its defining visual signature, and with just 1,400 built through 1957, it was the fastest production car of its era, capable of nearly 160 mph. This example is finished in a rare light metallic blue over a classic interior pairing leather with Karo plaid fabric inserts, reflecting its competition-inspired character.

Introduced in 1954 from the Le Mans-winning W194 race program at the urging of importer Max Hoffman, the SL is one of the most significant postwar road cars, pioneering direct fuel injection and a race-derived spaceframe chassis. Its iconic gullwing doors became its defining visual signature, and with just 1,400 built through 1957, it was the fastest production car of its era, capable of nearly 160 mph. This example is finished in a rare light metallic blue over a classic interior pairing leather with Karo plaid fabric inserts, reflecting its competition-inspired character. 1938 Talbot-Lago T-150-C SS: The short, lightweight, competition-bred chassis, was the pinnacle of French sporting design in the late 1930s, forming the basis of Talbot's grand prix program. In 1938, Joseph Figoni clothed two of these chassis in his iconic teardrop cabriolet design, with chassis 90111 being the first. Delivered new to Paris merchant Michael Dassonville, the car later passed through several notable owners, including American collector Vojta Mashek, before being restored to its original 1938 configuration by Paul Russell and Company in 2019.

The 2026 Greenwich Concours supports nonprofit partners including Greenwich Parks and Recreation, Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich, Kids In Crisis and Junior League of Greenwich. Additionally, 50 local youth between the ages of 5 and 17 will join the events in a Junior Judging program designed to teach children the dynamic world of automotive technology, design and performance.

The Greenwich Concours would not be possible without our dedicated sponsors who continue to show support for the event and the local car community. Many thanks to BMW, Copart, Ferretti Yachts, FlyHouse, Lotus, Mobil 1, Mohegan Sun Online Casino, Old Fitzgerald, Reliable Carriers and Rivian.

About The Greenwich Concours

Founded in 1996, The Greenwich Concours is a three-day premier motoring event in Greenwich, Conn. Exclusive gatherings, luxury shopping, ride and drives, new vehicle experiences and automotive heritage elements complement Friday's Grand Tour and Saturday's Concours de Sport. Sunday's nationally recognized Concours d'Elegance celebrates historically significant American and International vehicles along the town's picturesque harbor front. Each year the event supports local charities as a part of Hagerty's larger giving strategy. For more about The Greenwich Concours visit our website at GreenwichConcours.com.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for car enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative vehicle insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events and the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest membership community of car lovers. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com. Never Stop Driving®.

SOURCE Hagerty