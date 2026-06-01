The GRiD Hotels signs agreement with IDB Invest and BlaO (Blue like an Orange) to accelerate The GRiD's global club for the tech community

The GRiD is launching its digital platform, connecting founders, professionals, investors, and companies through The GRiD app and insight platform. Get.OnTheGRiD.Club

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The GRiD Hotels, a hospitality platform that forms part of The GRiD, a global club designed for the international professional and tech community, has entered into a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) with IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group), and Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital – Latin America Fund I (BlaO).

The GRiD is building a new category of professional network that combines AI-driven intelligence with physical infrastructure for the global tech community.

The GRiD - building a new category of professional network combining AI-driven intelligence with physical infrastructure Post this

The GRiD Hotels is a hospitality concept purpose-built for entrepreneurs, investors, freelancers, and executives, integrating combined digital and physical experiences.

At the heart of The GRiD is GRiD AI — a proprietary artificial intelligence platform powered by MILA, The GRiD's orchestration agent. MILA maps member intent, relationships, and opportunities in real time, facilitating member connections through a network of agents across investor relations, sales, talent, communications, and ecosystem intelligence. The system learns from member activity and outcomes, improving how opportunities are surfaced and how members are supported at every stage.

"We believe the next phase of professional infrastructure is about helping ecosystems coordinate more intelligently, unlock greater visibility across markets, and make better decisions in real time," said Shani Peled, CEO of The GRiD. "The GRiD AI is built as a human-centric layer designed to elevate human potential — not replace it. Rather than using artificial intelligence to control behavior, we use AI to amplify the ability of founders, investors, operators, and communities to connect, collaborate, and create impact across global markets."

The GRiD Digital Launch and Global Expansion

The GRiD is launching its digital platform, connecting founders, professionals, investors, and companies through The GRiD app and insight platform designed to facilitate connections, business growth, and international expansion. The platform will be complemented by The GRiD Club and Hotel located in key innovation hubs, creating physical destinations for collaboration, work, and community engagement, while extending access to a broader global network through its affiliate hospitality partners.

"At BlaO — Blue like an Orange — we invest in long-term platforms that combine innovation with sustainable value creation. The GRiD Hotels represent a differentiated hospitality model that responds to the evolving needs of the global professional community."

— Mauricio Orellana, Managing Director, Blue like an Orange

The GRiD Club's initial rollout targets its first 10 locations across major tech hubs in North America, and Europe, expanding to hundreds more through The GRiD Affiliate Network — providing independent hotels with access to the global tech community through The GRiD app and AI platform. Hotels integrated into the network gain access to The GRiD Platform designed to drive bookings, activate and monetize public spaces, reduce operational and marketing costs, and connect their properties directly to founders, investors, operators, and business travelers across the ecosystem.

Hotels looking to join The GRiD Affiliate Network can apply here: OnTheGRiD.Club

The GRiD Club is the physical layer of the network — high-performance environments where members connect, collaborate, and build across global markets. Off The GRiD destinations add a dedicated retreat layer designed for company offsites, strategic gatherings, and focused work environments.

Request an invitation: Get.OnTheGRiD.Club

"The GRiD Hotels are designed as gateways for the global professional community. The agreement with IDB Invest and BlaO enables us to scale a hospitality platform that supports innovation, collaboration, and inclusive economic growth across regions."

— Shani Peled, CEO, The GRiD

FOR ECOSYSTEMS — GET ON THE GRiD

Global and local accelerators, venture capital funds, startup programs, and technology companies can now Get On The GRiD by bringing their communities into the network.

Organizations integrated into The GRiD ecosystem provide their members with higher GRiD Impact Scores, increased credits to use across The GRiD Club, access to host events and retreats across the network, and entry into The GRiD Insight and Decision Center powered by MILA — helping organizations make better decisions based on ecosystem data, trends, engagement, capital activity, and market intelligence.

Founders, investors, companies can now join The GRiD global waitlist and unlock an amount of impact-based credits to use across The GRiD Club for hotel stays, restaurants, retreats, events, and experiences.

Join the waitlist and claim your credits at Get.OnTheGRiD.Club

ABOUT THE GRiD

The GRiD is a global tech club that combines physical spaces and digital infrastructure to support the professional community. Powered by MILA, The GRiD's orchestration agent, GRiD AI connects entrepreneurs, investors, freelancers , and executives to people, places, and resources across borders. Through its integrated platform — including The GRiD Club andThe GRiD Hotels, the physical layer of the network — The GRiD enables members to work, collaborate, and grow across global markets through intelligent environments and curated networks.

ABOUT BLUE LIKE AN ORANGE SUSTAINABLE CAPITAL

Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital seeks opportunities to lend to companies and projects that deliver both strong risk-adjusted returns and positive social impact in support of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. The company focuses primarily on sustainable infrastructure and technology-enabled services, social infrastructure and agriculture, and access to finance.

MEDIA CONTACT

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onthegrid.club

https://www.linkedin.com/company/thegridclub

Investor Relations

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SOURCE Blue Like an Orange Capital; The GRiD Club